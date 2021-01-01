पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2022 में तैयार होगा दुबई का हिंदू मंदिर:जहां मंदिर बन रहा, वहां गुरुद्वारा, चर्च भी; यानी एक ही जगह 3 धार्मिक स्थल

दुबई40 मिनट पहले
मंदिर के ढांचे के नीचे का हिस्सा बन चुका है। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंदिर के ढांचे के नीचे का हिस्सा बन चुका है।

दुबई में नया हिंदू मंदिर आकार ले रहा है, जो अगले साल दिवाली तक श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। मंदिर परिसर 75 हजार वर्गफीट में बन रहा है। मुख्य मंदिर 25 हजार वर्गफीट में होगा, जहां 11 देवी-देवताओं का निवास होगा। मंदिर में करीब 150 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने के अनुमान है। यह जेबेल अली इलाके में गुरु नानक दरबार के पास बन रहा है।

यह मंदिर बुर्ज दुबई के सउक बनियास में सिंधी गुरु दरबार मंदिर का विस्तार है। ये मंदिर यूएई में सबसे पुराने हिंदू मंदिरों में से एक है। सिंधी गुरु दरबार मंदिर के न्यासी राजू श्रॉफ ने रविवार को कहा- ‘हम 2022 में दिवाली पर इसे खोलने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इस मंदिर के बनने के बाद चर्च, गुरुद्वारा और मंदिर एक ही स्थान पर हो जाएंगे।’

दुबई में बन रहे हिंदू मंदिर के लिए ये डिजाइन फाइनल किया गया है।
दुबई में बन रहे हिंदू मंदिर के लिए ये डिजाइन फाइनल किया गया है।

मंदिर के ढांचे में दो बेसमेंट, एक फ्लोर भी

  • 75 हजार वर्गफीट में बन रहा है मंदिर परिसर
  • 25 हजार वर्गफीट में होगा मुख्य मंदिर
  • 24 मीटर ऊंचाई होगी मंदिर की (शिखर मिलाकर)
  • 150 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो रहे मंदिर के निर्माण में
  • 775 लोग एक साथ बैठ सकेंगे बैंक्वेट हॉल में
  • मंदिर के ढांचे में दो बेसमेंट होंगे। इसके अलावा एक ग्राउंड फ्लोर और एक फर्स्ट फ्लोर भी होगा।
मंदिर के अंदर कुछ इस तरह का डिजाइन फाइनल किया गया है।
मंदिर के अंदर कुछ इस तरह का डिजाइन फाइनल किया गया है।

अबुधाबी में भी बन रहा एक मंदिर

यूएई की अबुधाबी में भी एक हिंदू मंदिर बन रहा है, जो शहर का पहला मंदिर होगा। यह 16.7 एकड़ में बन रहा है। इसके निर्माण में करीब 900 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने का अनुमान है। दावा है कि यह दो साल यानी 2023 तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

