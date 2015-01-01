पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुनिया में कोरोना के 6 करोड़ मामले:54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे

24 मिनट पहले
दुनियाभर में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा बुधवार को 6 करोड़ के पार हो गया। मरने वालों की संख्या भी 14 लाख से ज्यादा हो चुकी है। इस बीच, कोरोना की रफ्तार एक बार फिर से तेज हो गई है। सितंबर तक दुनियाभर में रोजाना औसतन 3 लाख मरीज बढ़ रहे थे। अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज आ रहे हैं।

अमेरिका, ब्राजील, फ्रांस, रूस समेत 54 देशों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। सबसे ज्यादा असर उत्तर अमेरिका, यूरोप और एशियाई देशों में दिख रहा है। भारत में भी दूसरी लहर की आहट दिखने लगी है। पिछले हफ्ते 3 दिन ऐसे थे, जब भारत में ठीक होने वालों से ज्यादा नए मरीज आए। मतलब इन 3 दिनों में एक्टिव केस की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। इसके पहले लगातार 41 दिन एक्टिव केस घट रहे थे।

दुनियाभर में ऐसे फैला कोरोना

  • 17 नवंबर 2019 को चीन के वुहान शहर में 55 साल के व्यक्ति में संक्रमण की पहले पुष्टि हुई थी। साउथ चाइना मॉर्निंग पोस्ट ने इसका दावा किया था।
  • 17 नवंबर से 31 दिसंबर 2019 तक चीन कम से कम 566 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके थे।
  • 2020 की शुरुआत में दुनिया के कई अन्य देशों में भी संक्रमण फैलता चला गया।
  • 23 जनवरी को चीन ने वुहान शहर को पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया। यहां रहने वाले सभी लोगों को आइसोलेट कर दिया गया।
  • 21 जनवरी को अमेरिका, 24 जनवरी को फ्रांस, 30 जनवरी को भारत और 31 जनवरी को इटली में पहला केस कन्फर्म हुआ।
  • 30 जनवरी को वर्ल्ड हेल्थ ऑर्गनाइजेशन यानी WHO ने कोरोनावायरस को ग्लोबल पब्लिक हेल्थ इमरजेंसी घोषित कर दिया।
  • जर्मनी, वियतनाम, यूएस, जापान ने ऐसे मरीजों की पुष्टि की जो खुद चीन नहीं गए थे, लेकिन चीन के वुहान शहर से आने वाले लोगों के संपर्क में आए थे।
  • 11 मार्च को WHO ने कोरोना को महामारी घोषित कर दिया।

केवल 18 दिन में एक करोड़ मरीज मिले
17 नवंबर 2019 को चीन के वुहान में पहला केस सामने आने के 223 दिन बाद यानी 27 जून को यह संख्या एक करोड़ हो गई। इसके बाद संक्रमण ने ऐसी रफ्तार पकड़ी कि महज 43 दिन में ही ये आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ से बढ़कर 2 करोड़ हो गया। इसके अगले 38 दिन में संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 से 3 करोड़ और फिर 32 दिन में 3 से 4 करोड़ हो गई। 4 से 5 करोड़ केस होने में 21 दिन लगे। वहीं, 5 से 6 करोड़ केस महज 18 दिन में ही हो गए। अगर संक्रमितों के बढ़ने की यही रफ्तार रही तो दिसंबर तक दुनियाभर में 8 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके होंगे।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर कितनी भयावह?

  • मामले: WHO ने 17 नवंबर को वीकली रिपोर्ट पेश की थी। इसमें बताया है कि 9 से 15 नवंबर के बीच दुनियाभर में 40 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज बढ़े। पिछले हफ्ते के मुकाबले यह 22% ज्यादा है।
  • मौतें: इसी दौरान 60 हजार मौतें हुईं, जो पिछले हफ्ते से 11% ज्यादा है। जान गंवाने वाले इन 60 हजार लोगों में 81% मरीज यूरोप और अमेरिका से हैं।
  • वॉर्निंग: WHO ने कहा है कि सर्दियों में जिस तरह से मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, इससे साफ लग रहा है कि मध्य पूर्व देशों में कोरोना का संक्रमण अपने खतरनाक स्तर पर जाएगा। ये पहली लहर से भी ज्यादा नुकसानदेह होगा।

इन 54 देशों में दूसरी लहर

  • दूसरी लहर वाले 54 देशों में यूरोप के 25 देश हैं। इनमें पोलैंड, रूस, इटली, यूक्रेन, जर्मनी, यूके, स्पेन जैसे देश शामिल हैं।
  • एशिया के 11 देश हैं। इनमें ईरान, तुर्की, जॉर्डन, इंडोनेशिया, जॉर्जिया जैसे देश शामिल हैं।
  • भारत में अभी दूसरी लहर नहीं आई है, लेकिन एशिया में सबसे ज्यादा केस यहीं मिल रहे।
  • नॉर्थ अमेरिका के 7 देश हैं। इनमें यूएस, मैक्सिको, कनाडा शामिल है।
  • अफ्रीका के 6 देश हैं। इनमें मोरक्को, साउथ अफ्रीका शामिल हैं।
  • साउथ अमेरिका के 5 देश हैं। इनमें ब्राजील, कोलंबिया, अर्जेंटीना शामिल हैं।

जहां दूसरी लहर आई, वहां हालात पहली लहर के मुकाबले बदतर

  • अमेरिका में कोरोना की पहली लहर का पीक 24 जुलाई को था। तब एक दिन में 79 हजार 440 नए मामले मिले थे। इस बार 20 नवंबर को एक दिन में ही 2 लाख 40 हजार से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित मिले।
  • ब्राजील में पहली लहर के पीक में 70 हजार 896 केस एक दिन में मिले थे। इसके बाद हर दिन मिलने वाला ये आंकड़ा घटकर महज 8 हजार पर पहुंच गया था। अब इसमें फिर तेजी आई है। अब रोज 30 से 40 हजार नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं।
  • रूस में पहली लहर के पीक में सबसे ज्यादा 11 हजार मरीज मिले थे। अब दूसरी लहर में एक दिन के अंदर 25 हजार से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित पाए जा रहे हैं।
  • फ्रांस में पहली लहर के पीक में सबसे ज्यादा 5 हजार मरीज मिले थे। अब दूसरी लहर में एक दिन के अंदर 88 हजार से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं।

वैक्सीन तो अगले ही साल मिलेगी
दुनियाभर में 100 से ज्यादा वैक्सीन पर काम चल रहा है। इनमें 5 प्रमुख वैक्सीन हैं। इन वैक्सीन के निर्माताओं ने दावा किया है कि ट्रायल के नतीजे भी अच्छे आए हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि भारत के लिए सबसे बेहतर वैक्सीन ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका वैक्सीन (कोवीशील्ड) साबित हो सकती है। दो दिन पहले ही ऑक्सफोर्ड ने दावा किया है कि इस वैक्सीन को ट्रायल में 90% असरदार पाया गया है।

भारत सरकार के साथ मिलकर वैक्सीन प्रोडक्शन पर काम करने वाली कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के CEO अदार पूनावाला ने कहा कि फरवरी के आखिरी हफ्ते तक इस वैक्सीन के 10 करोड़ डोज तैयार हो जाएंगे। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने भी अगले साल यानी 2021 के पहले तीन महीनों में वैक्सीन के आने की उम्मीद जताई है।

