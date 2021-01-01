पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलगाववादी बोल:यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल बोलीं- पाकिस्तान भारत के साथ कूटनीतिक रिश्ते खत्म करे, शिमला समझौता भी रद्द हो

लाहौरएक घंटा पहले
अलगाववादी नेता यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक ने कहा कि पाकिस्तानी राजनीतिक दलों को मानवता के खिलाफ भारतीय अपराधों को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उठाना चाहिए। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
अलगाववादी नेता यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक ने कहा कि पाकिस्तानी राजनीतिक दलों को मानवता के खिलाफ भारतीय अपराधों को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उठाना चाहिए। (फाइल फोटो)

कश्मीरी अलगाववादी नेता यासीन मलिक की पत्नी मुशाल हुसैन मलिक ने भड़काऊ बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि पाकिस्तान सरकार भारत के साथ अपने सभी राजनयिक संबंधों को खत्म करे और कश्मीर के लिए एकजुटता दिखाते हुए शिमला समझौते को भी रद्द कर दे। मुशाल ने लाहौर में धार्मिक राजनीतिक पार्टी जमात-ए-इस्लामी के साथ एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में यह बात कही।

इमरान सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल : अजीम
इस दौरान जमात-ए-इस्लामी के महासचिव अमीरुल अजीम ने कहा कि इमरान सरकार राष्ट्र की अपेक्षाओं को पूरा करने में विफल रही है। उनका कश्मीर के प्रति प्रेम दिखावटी है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को अवैध रूप से हिरासत में लिए गए कश्मीरी नेताओं यासीन मलिक, सैयद अली शाह गिलानी, आसिया अंद्राबी और अन्य की इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट (ICJ) और अन्य वर्ल्ड स्टेजों पर रिहाई सुनिश्चित करने का मामला उठाना चाहिए।

फर्जी मामले में हुर्रियत नेता हिरासत में : अजीम
अजीम ने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अधिकार समूहों को भी यासीन मलिक और उनकी बेटी के साथ बैठक करने की मांग की। इस मांग को लेकर उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि भारत सरकार लंबे समय से इससे इनकार कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत सरकार ने डेढ़ साल से अधिक समय से एक फर्जी मामले में हुर्रियत नेता को एक मौत की कोठरी (डेथ सेल) में रखा हुआ है।

कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर एकजुटता दिखाएं राजनीतिक दल : मुशाल
मुशाल मलिक ने पाकिस्तान के सभी दलों से अपने राजनीतिक और आपसी मतभेदों को एक तरफ रखने और कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर एकजुटता दिखाते हुए साथ आने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि कश्मीर दक्षिण एशिया और पाकिस्तान सरकार का एकमात्र महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दा है। राजनीतिक दलों को मानवता के खिलाफ भारतीय अपराधों को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उजागर करने के लिए अपनी ऊर्जा का का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।

पाक सरकार का साफ इनकार
उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान की ओर से एक स्थायी राष्ट्रीय कश्मीर नीति अपनाने की सख्त जरूरत है। वहीं, प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के नेतृत्व वाली पाकिस्तान सरकार ने कहा है कि भारत के साथ तब तक कोई बातचीत नहीं हो सकती, जब तक कि कश्मीर विवाद बातचीत के एजेंडे में शीर्ष पर न हो।

