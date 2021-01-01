पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Zara, Who Became The First Woman General Secretary Of The Largest Organization Of Muslims, Said Do Not Miss Women From Leadership

महिला सशक्तिकरण:ब्रिटेन में मुस्लिमों की सबसे बड़ी संस्था की पहली महिला महासचिव बनीं जारा, कहा- महिलाएं नेतृत्व से न चूकें

ब्रिटेन12 मिनट पहले
ग्लासगो की रहने वाली 29 साल की जारा पेशे से ट्रेनिंग एंड डवलपमेंट की सलाहकार हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मुस्लिम काउंसिल ऑफ ब्रिटेन ने सबसे युवा को सौंपी अहम जिम्मेदारी

दुनिया के तमाम देशों की मुस्लिम संस्थाओं में महिलाओं की भागीदारी न के बराबर ही है। पर इस दिशा में ब्रिटेन ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। ब्रिटेन की मस्जिदों, मदरसों और मुस्लिम संगठनों की सबसे बड़ी संस्था मुस्लिम काउंसिल ऑफ ब्रिटेन (एमसीबी) ने जारा मोहम्मद को महासचिव चुन लिया है।

22 साल पुरानी परिषद में इस पद पर जगह बनाने वाली जारा पहली महिला हैं। ग्लासगो की रहने वाली 29 साल की जारा पेशे से ट्रेनिंग एंड डवलपमेंट की सलाहकार हैं। वे मानवाधिकार कानून में मास्टर डिग्रीधारी हैं और परिषद में सबसे युवा हैं। उनका कार्यकाल दो साल का रहेगा। महासचिव का चुनाव एमसीबी के सालाना अधिवेशन में हुआ। इस पद पर उनका मुकाबला अजमल मसरूर से था, जो इमाम के साथ शिक्षक और प्रसारणकर्ता भी हैं।

लंदन के मेयर सादिक खान ने कहा, मेरा नजरिया साफ है। परिषद को वास्तव में समावेशी और प्रतिनिधित्व के नजरिए से विविधतापूर्ण होना चाहिए। ब्रिटिश मुसलमानों को अच्छे काम के लिए प्रेरित करने की जरूरत है। इस भूमिका के लिए जारा का महासचिव बनना बेहद अच्छा है।’

टीकाकरण के लिए मुस्लिमों को प्रेरित करना

अपने घोषणापत्र में जारा पहले ही कह चुकी हैं कि रूढ़ीवादी सोच के बजाय वह समुदाय में कोरोना महामारी के व्यावहारिक समाधान विकसित करने में मदद करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं भ्रामक खबरों से निपटने और कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने को बढ़ावा देने के लिए काम करूंगी। इसीलिए मुस्लिम समुदाय को टीकाकरण में भाग लेने के प्रोत्साहित करने का काम करूंगी।

विविधता के लिए महिलाएं जरूरी: जारा
जारा ने कहा, ‘अब सिर्फ आगे देखने की जरूरत है। मुझे लगता है कि महिलाएं भले ही योग्यता रखती हों, पर कभी-कभी नेतृत्व की भूमिका निभाने में संकोच करती हैं। परिषद के कार्यों में विविधता के लिहाज से युवाओं खासकर ज्यादा से ज्यादा महिलाओं को शामिल करना जरूरी है।’

