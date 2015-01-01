पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US इलेक्शन:124 साल पुरानी परंपरा तोड़ेंगे ट्रम्प; मीडिया को आशंका- राष्ट्रपति कन्सेशन स्पीच में बाइडेन को बधाई नहीं देंगे

वॉशिंगटन15 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के बाद नतीजों की तस्वीर करीब-करीब साफ है। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प हार रहे हैं। डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी कैंडिडेट जो बाइडेन की जीत तय नजर आ रही है। एक सदी से ज्यादा वक्त गुजरा। अमेरिका में यह परंपरा है कि हारने वाला प्रत्याशी जीतने वाले को बधाई देता है। इसे कन्सेशन (concession) या फेयरवेल स्पीच कहा जाता है।

इस चुनाव में दोनों कैंडिडेट्स के बीच कड़वाहट और बदजुबानी सारी हदें पार कर गई। पारिवारिक और व्यक्तिगत तौर पर छींटाकशी हुई। ट्रम्प ने ये ज्यादा किया। अमेरिकी मीडिया में चर्चा है कि इस बार कन्सेशन या फेयरवेल स्पीच की परंपरा टूट जाएगी। ट्रम्प शायद बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई न दें।

1896 की मिसाल
कन्सेशन या फेयरवेल स्पीच अकसर दो बार होती है। कई बार एक ही बार हुई। लेकिन, 1896 से यह परंपरा है। तब विलियम्स जेनिंग्स ब्रायन और विलियम मैकेन्ले का मुकाबला था। काफी छींटाकशी हुई। ब्रायन हारे। लेकिन, हार के बाद मैकेन्ले को एक टेलिग्राम के जरिए भावुक लहजे में बधाई दी। हो सकता ये इसके पहले भी होता रहा हो, लेकिन इसके सबूत मौजूद हैं। बहरहाल, यह परंपरा शुरू हुई तो इसका पालन पिछले यानी 2016 के चुनाव तक तो किया गया। हिलेरी क्लिंटन पॉपुलर वोट में जीतीं। इलेक्टोरल वोट्स से हार गईं। लेकिन, उन्होंने ट्रम्प को दिल से जीत की बधाई दी।

परंपरा टूटने का डर क्यों?
दो ताजा उदाहरण देखते हैं। ट्रम्प और बाइडेन ने कैम्पेन के दौरान किस हद तक एक-दूसरे पर जुबानी तीर चलाए। ट्रम्प ने कहा था- बाइडेन दिमागी तौर पर बीमार और नींद में रहने वाले शख्स। वे खुद और पूरा परिवार भ्रष्टाचारी। वे अमेरिका को चीन के हाथों में बेचने का सौदा कर चुके हैं। बाइडेन अब भले ही शांत और अनुशासित नजर आ रहे हों, लेकिन कैम्पेन के दौरान ऐसा नहीं था। बाइडेन ने कहा था- ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति बनने लायक ही नहीं थे। वे बिजनेसमैन हैं, कोरोना पर भी बिजनेस ही कर रहे हैं। डिबेट में उनका चेहरा देखना अच्छा अनुभव नहीं था।

मैक्केन की ‘गोल्ड कन्सेशन स्पीच’
12 साल पहले बराक ओबामा ने रिपब्लिकन जॉन मैक्केन को हराया। पहले अफ्रीकी-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बने। मैक्केन ने कन्सेशन स्पीच में कहा- अमेरिकी लोगों की आवाज सुनिए। ये आपके लिए है। सीनेटर ओबामा अब हमारे राष्ट्रपति होंगे। हम दोनों इस देश से प्यार करते हैं। काश ओबामा की दादी इतिहास बनते देख पातीं। हमारे मतभेद थे और रहेंगे। मैं देश के लोगों की आवाज बनकर आपको बधाई देता हूं। हर मुशिकल, हर खुशी और हर गम में हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं। आगे बढ़िए और आगे बढ़ाइए।

तीन मिसालें

2016
हिलेरी क्लिंटन : फैसला कबूल करें और भविष्य बनाएं। हम खुले दिल और दिमाग से उन्हें अपना राष्ट्रपति मानते हैं।

2012
मिट रोमनी : हम खुद को बांटकर नहीं देख सकते। रिपब्लिकन या डेमोक्रेट नहीं, हम अमेरिकी हैं। ओबामा इस देश को आगे ले जाएंगे।

2004
जॉन कैरी: अमेरिकी चुनाव में किसी की जीत-हार नहीं होती। अगली सुबह हम फिर सिर्फ अमेरिकी होते हैं। गुस्से या विरोध की भावना खत्म।

