US इलेक्शन के बीच विवादित ट्वीट:ट्रम्प के बेटे ने ट्वीट में कश्मीर को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा बताया और भारत को बाइडेन समर्थक

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जूनियर ने दुनिया का नक्शा ट्वीट कर देशों को विपक्षी उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन और अपने पिता डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के समर्थक देशों में बांटा है। -फाइल फोटो

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में भारतीय-अमेरिकी नागरिकों के समर्थन के लिए मची होड़ के बीच डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बेटे ने भारत का विवादित नक्शा ट्वीट किया है। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जूनियर ने दुनिया का नक्शा ट्वीट कर देशों को विपक्षी उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन और अपने पिता डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के समर्थक देशों में बांटा है।

नक्शे में ट्रम्प का समर्थन करने वाले देशों को लाल और बाइडेन के समर्थक देशों को नीले रंग से दिखाया गया है। इस फोटो में भारत के नक्शे में कश्मीर को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा दिखाया गया है। साथ ही भारत को बाइडेन का समर्थन करने वाले देशों में शामिल किया गया है। पाकिस्तान, रूस और ईरान को ट्रम्प को समर्थक बताया गया है।

ट्रम्प भी कर चुके हैं भारत की बुराई
भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बीच अच्छे रिश्ते रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने आखिरी प्रेसिडेंशियल डिबेट में पर्यावरण के मुद्दे पर भारत पर निशाना साधा था। क्लाइमेट चेंज पर अपनी बात रखते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि चीन और रूस के अलावा भारत हवा खराब करने के लिए जिम्मेदार है।

अमेरिका से बढ़ रही भारत की करीबी

लद्दाख में चीन के साथ तनाव के बीच भारत और अमेरिका के बीच करीबी बढ़ रही है। दोनों देशों की नौसेनाएं इस समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के साथ सैन्य अभ्यास कर रही हैं। इस दौरान अमेरिका चीन के खिलाफ भारत के साथ खड़े होने का दावा करता रहा है।

