CAIR एग्जिट पोल:69% अमेरिकी मुस्लिमों ने जो बाइडेन को वोट दिया, ट्रम्प के पक्ष में महज 17%

वॉशिंगटन35 मिनट पहले
काउंसिल ऑन अमेरिकन-इस्लामिक रिलेशन (CAIR) की ओर से कराए गए पोल में कुल 844 रजिस्टर्ड मुस्लिम वोटर्स ने हिस्सा लिया। फोटो-सोशल मीडिया

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में इस बार मुस्लिम वोटर्स ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ वोटिंग की है। ज्यादातर की पहली पसंद डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन रहे। काउंसिल ऑन अमेरिकन-इस्लामिक रिलेशन (CAIR) के एग्जिट पोल में यह दावा किया गया है।

संगठन ने मंगलवार रात पोल के नतीजे घोषित किए। इसके मुताबिक, कुल 89% मुस्लिमों ने चुनाव में वोट डाले। इनमें से 69% ने जो बाइडेन को वोट दिया। महज 17% ने डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर भरोसा जताया। इस पोल में कुल 844 रजिस्टर्ड मुस्लिम वोटर्स ने हिस्सा लिया।

ट्रम्प को 4% ज्यादा समर्थन

2016 के चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार ट्रम्प को 4 प्रतिशत ज्यादा समर्थन मिला है। 4 साल पहले उन्हें 13 प्रतिशत मुस्लिम वोट मिले थे। CAIR के नेशनल एग्जिक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर निहाद अवाद ने कहा कि संगठन अमेरिका के 1 लाख से ज्यादा मुस्लिमों का शुक्रिया अदा करता है। उन्होंने इस चुनाव में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ वोटिंग की। मुस्लिम समुदाय पूरे देश में चुनाव नतीजों पर असर डालने की क्षमता रखता है। इसीलिए इसे उम्मीदवारों और मीडिया में काफी तवज्जो मिली।

CAIR डायरेक्टर ऑफ गवर्नमेंट अफेयर्स रॉबर्ट एस. मैकॉ का कहना है कि मुस्लिम वोट देते हैं। लोकल, स्टेट और नेशनल लेवल की राजनीति में हमारे समुदाय की भूमिका से कोई नकार नहीं सकता। अब समय आ गया है कि हम जिन नेताओं को चुनते हैं, उन्हें सभी अमेरिकियों के नागरिक और धार्मिक अधिकारों को बरकरार और सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाए।

क्या है CAIR

CAIR अमेरिका का सबसे बड़ा मुस्लिम सिविल राइड्स एंड एडवोकेसी ऑर्गेनाइजेशन है। इसका मकसद इस्लाम की समझ को बढ़ाना, नागरिक अधिकारों की रक्षा करना, न्याय को बढ़ावा देना और अमेरिकी मुसलमानों को मजबूत बनाना है।

