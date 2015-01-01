पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाइडेन की वॉर्निंग:प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बोले- दुनिया समझ ले, अमेरिका खेल में वापस आ चुका है; सत्ता हस्तांतरण आसानी से होगा

वॉशिंगटन9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को अपने होम स्टेट डेलावेयर में प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन। बाइडेन ने मंगलवार को यूरोपीय देशों के नेताओं से फोन पर बातचीत की।

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव जीत चुके जो बाइडेन ने मंगलवार को यूरोपीय देशों के नेताओं से फोन पर बातचीत की। इस दौरान बाइडेन ने कहा- अमेरिका खेल में वापस आ चुका है। बाइडेन का यह इशारा चीन समेत उन देशों के लिए चेतावनी के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है जिन्होंने ट्रम्प के दौर में अमेरिका के लिए चुनौतियां पेश की हैं।

बाइडेन ने ब्रिटेन के प्राइम मिनिस्टर बोरिस जॉनसन, फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों और जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल से बातचीत की। इसके बाद मीडिया को इसकी जानकारी दी।

बाइडेन ने क्या कहा
यूरोपीय नेताओं से हुई बातचीत की जानकारी देते हुए बाइडेन ने कहा- मैंने इन नेताओं को बताया है कि अमेरिका अब वापसी कर रहा है। हम इस खेल में वापस आ चुके हैं। और यहां सिर्फ अमेरिका नहीं है, उसके सहयोगी भी हैं। बाइडेन ने सभी नेताओं से फोन पर बातचीत की। नतीजे साफ होने के बाद से बाइडेन और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट कमला हैरिस अपनी टीम और एडवाइजर्स के साथ इन दिनों डेलावेयर में हैं। मर्केल से हुई बातचीत की जानकारी देते हुए बाइडेन ने कहा- हमने यूरोपीय यूनियन और नाटो पर विचार साझा किए हैं। हमारे रिश्ते काफी मजबूत रहे हैं।

जॉनसन से 20 मिनट चर्चा
डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और ब्रिटिश प्राइम मिनिस्टर बोरिस जॉनसन के रिश्ते काफी मजबूत रहे हैं। कुछ डेमोक्रेट्स तो जॉनसन को ट्रम्प का क्लोन तक कहते रहे हैं। बाइडेन ने जॉनसन से 20 मिनट बातचीत की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच महामारी को लेकर बातचीत हुई। माना जा रहा है कि आज बाइडेन सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस सलमान और इजराइल के प्राइम मिनिस्टर बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू से भी बातचीत करेंगे।

ट्रांजिशन का सवाल
चुनाव के बाद ट्रम्प हार मानने तैयार नहीं हैं। हालांकि, वे खुद सार्वजनिक तौर पर सामने नहीं आए हैं। उनके विदेश मंत्री पोम्पियो ने मंगलवार को 7 देशों की यात्रा शुरू की। सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि क्या ट्रम्प हार के बाद बाइडेन को सत्ता सौंप देंगे। इस बारे में जब बाइडेन से सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा- मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि यह काम आसानी से हो जाएगा। हम इस बारे में सोच भी नहीं रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के वक्त पैर में चोट लगी, तीन सर्जरी हुईं, डेढ़ साल अस्पताल में रहीं, अब नवोदय में टीचर हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें