बेटी के साथ वक्त बिताते नजर आए गेल, एयरपोर्ट पर ताश खेलते दिखे पंजाब के प्लेयर्स

IPL के 50वें मैच में मुंबई इंडियन्स का सामना किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की टीम से होगा। ये मैच मुंबई में होगा।

dainikbhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 16, 2018, 06:49 PM IST

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क. IPL में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की टीम अपने अगले मैच में बुधवार को मुंबई इंडियन्स के खिलाफ खेलेगी। इस मैच से पहले टीम के विस्फोटक बैट्समैन क्रिस गेल थोड़ा मस्ती के मूड में थे और उन्होंने अपनी बेटी क्रिसलीना के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड किया। इस दौरान गेल बेटी के साथ झूले पर झूलते हुए दिखे। टीम के ज्यादातर प्लेयर्स ने गर्मी का सामना करने के लिए जहां स्वीमिंग की, वहीं कुछ प्लेयर्स आराम करने के मूड में दिखे और होटल में ही रुके। इससे पहले पंजाब की टीम मैच के लिए बुधवार सुबह मुंबई पहुंची। जहां मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर टीम के प्लेयर्स स्पॉट हुए। 
