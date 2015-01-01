पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज रोशनी का पर्व दीपावली:घर और आसपास की 11 जगहें जहां दिवाली पर दीपक लगाना नहीं भूलना चाहिए

11 मिनट पहले
  • घर के अंदर 9 और घर के बाहर 2 ऐसी जगहें हैं, जहां दीपक लगाना आपके लिए लाभकारी हो सकता है

दीपावली रोशनी का पर्व और मां लक्ष्मी के आगमन का दिन है। लक्ष्मीजी के स्वागत के लिए घर में दीपक जलाने की परंपरा है, इस दिन कुछ खास जगहों पर दीपक जरूर जलाना चाहिए। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के मुताबिक घर के 9 स्थान और घर से बाहर की दो जगहें ऐसी हैं, जहां दीपावली पर दीपक लगाना शुभ माना जाता है। इसका महत्व शास्त्रों में भी माना गया है और वास्तु में भी। दीपक लगाने की परंपरा में नियम अलग हैं, कुछ जगह लक्ष्मी पूजन से पहले और कुछ जगह पूजन के बाद दीपक लगाने चाहिए। आइए. जानते हैं यह जगह कौन-कौन सी हैं।

1. दीयों की पूजा करने के बाद सबसे पहला दीपक घर के मुख्य दरवाजे के दोनों तरफ रखा जाता है, मां लक्ष्मी घर में पहला कदम यहीं से रखती हैं। माना जाता है कि यहां दीप जलाने से घर में पॉजिटिविटी आती है, इसलिए दीवाली पर लक्ष्मी पूजा से पहले सरसों के तेल के दिए घर के दरवाजे के दोनों ओर रखने चाहिए।

2. दूसरा दिया घर के आंगन में रखना चाहिए। अगर घर में आंगन नहीं है, तो आप घर के बीच वाले कमरे में घी का दीपक रख सकते हैं, यह घर का ब्रह्म स्थान माना जाता है। यहां दीपक लगाने से परिवार के सदस्यों में संतुष्टि का भाव आता है।

3. लक्ष्मी पूजन के पहले घर के मंदिर में 5 दीपक लगाए जाते हैं, इसके साथ ही अगर घर के आसपास कोई मंदिर हो तो वहां भी दीपक रखना चाहिए। मान्यता है इससे घर में समृद्धि आती है और पॉजिटिव एनर्जी बनी रहती है।

4. लक्ष्मी पूजन से पहले 4 चारमुखी दीपक, यानि ऐसे दीये जिनमें 4 बातियां जलाई जा सकें, घर के चारों कोनों में जलाएं और भगवान गणेश से सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करें। इससे घर को एक सुरक्षा कवच मिलता है।

5. लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद घर में तुलसी के पौधे पर तेल का दीपक लगाना चाहिए। तुलसी भगवान विष्णु को बहुत प्रिय है। तुलसी पर दीपक लगाने से घर में शुद्धता और शांति बनी रहती है।

6. घर में जल के किसी भी स्त्रोत के नजदीक एक दीपक जरूर जलाना चाहिए जैसे घर की पंढेरी के पास या जहां पानी का मटका रखा जाता है। वहां दीया रख सकते हैं। इससे घर में पवित्रता का वातावरण बना रहता है और घर के सदस्यों का स्वास्थ्य अच्छा रहता है।

7. अगर घर के पास कोई पीपल का पेड़ हो, तो एक दिया यहां जरूर जलाएं। पीपल के पेड़ में भगवान विष्णु का वास होता है। यहां दीपक लगाने से घर की समस्याएं कम होती हैं।

8. लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद दो दीपक घर की रसोई में भी जरूर जलाना चाहिए। इससे मां अन्नपूर्णा प्रसन्न होती हैं और घर पर अन्न भंडार में वृद्धि होती है।

9. लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद भगवान कुबेर की प्रार्थना करते हुए घर की तिजोरी की पूजा कर तिल के तेल का दीपक घर की तिजोरी के पास जलाएं। इससे घर में समृद्धि बनी रहती है।

10. घर के पास जो चौराहा हो वहां पर भी दीपक जलाने की परंपरा है। चौराहे पर दीपक लगाने के बाद घर आते समय मुड़ कर ना देखें। माना जाता है कि चौराहे पर दीपक लगाने से समस्याएं कम होती हैं और घर से नकारात्मकता दूर रहती है।

11. इसके अलावा घर के आसपास कहीं भी अंधेरा दिखे तो वहां दीपक जलाकर रोशनी जरूर करें। इससे घर के आसपास की नकारात्मकता कम होती है।

