  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta, Life Management Tips By Vijay Shankar Mehta, Mahabharata And Facts, Story Of Kunti

आज का जीवन मंत्र:बच्चों को सुख-सुविधा से ज्यादा ज्ञान और अच्छे संस्कार दें, आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की कोशिश करें

एक घंटा पहले
  • दुर्योधन के पास हर सुख-सुविधा थी, फिर भी वह अधर्मी हो गया, कुंती ने पांडवों को अभाव में भी धर्म-अधर्म का भेद समझाया

कहानी- बच्चों के पालन-पोषण में क्या करें और क्या नहीं, ये महाभारत के दो परिवारों से समझ सकते हैं। एक परिवार था कौरवों का और दूसरा पांडवों का। कौरवों के पास सुख-सुविधा की हर चीज थी, हर काम करने के लिए नौकर थे। वहीं, पांडवों का बचपन अभावों में बीता।

महाराज पांडु और माद्री की मौत के बाद कुंती ने अकेले ही युधिष्ठिर, भीम, अर्जुन, नकुल-सहदेव को पाला। धर्म-अधर्म का ज्ञान दिया, अच्छे संस्कार दिए और अपना हर काम खुद करना सिखाया। पांडवों का बचपन जंगल में गुजरा क्योंकि महाराज पांडु एक ऋषि के शाप के कारण अपना राज्य बड़े भाई धृतराष्ट्र को सौंपकर संन्यासी जीवन जीने जंगल में आ गए थे। उनके पांचों पुत्रों का जन्म भी यहीं हुआ।

पांडवों के जीवन में कई बड़ी-बड़ी समस्याएं आईं, लेकिन कुंती के संस्कारों का ही असर था कि वे सभी विपरीत समय में भी धर्म के रास्ते से नहीं हटे। इसी वजह से उन्हें श्रीकृष्ण का साथ मिला। दूसरी ओर, धृतराष्ट्र और गांधारी ने अपनी संतानों को सब कुछ दिया, लेकिन अच्छे संस्कार नहीं दिए। दुर्योधन के अच्छे-बुरे कामों पर नजर नहीं रखी। उन्हें अपने बच्चों से बहुत ज्यादा प्रेम था। इसी प्यार की वजह से धृतराष्ट्र दुर्योधन के अधर्म पर भी हमेशा मौन रहे।

परिणाम सब जानते हैं। महाभारत युद्ध हुआ। दुर्योधन भीष्म, द्रोणाचार्य और कर्ण जैसे योद्धाओं पर निर्भर था। जबकि, पांडव किसी और पर निर्भर नहीं थे। युद्ध में पूरा कौरव वंश खत्म हो गया। पांडवों की जीत हुई, क्योंकि उनके पास अच्छे संस्कार थे, धर्म की वजह से श्रीकृष्ण का साथ था।

सीख - बच्चों के अच्छे जीवन के लिए सुख-सुविधा से ज्यादा अच्छी शिक्षा जरूरी है। बच्चों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाएं, ताकि भविष्य में वे किसी और निर्भर न रहें।

