आज का जीवन मंत्र:कन्फ्यूजन ना केवल आपको कमजोर करता है, बल्कि हार का कारण बन सकता है

34 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • महाभारत युद्ध में अर्जुन जब भ्रमित हुआ तो कृष्ण उसकी स्थिति को समझ गए, उसका कन्फ्यूजन दूर किया

कहानी - कुरुक्षेत्र के मैदान में दोनों तरफ सेनाएं खड़ी थी। कौरवों के पास ज्यादा सेना थी, पांडवों के पास कम। पांडवों का जो प्रमुख योद्धा था, वह अर्जुन था और उसके रथ पर सारथी श्रीकृष्ण थे।

अर्जुन ने श्रीकृष्ण से कहा कि मेरे रथ को कौरवों की सेना की ओर लेकर चलिए। मैं पितामह भीष्म, द्रोणाचार्य, दुर्योधन, अश्वत्थामा और कर्ण को देखना चाहता हूं। कृष्ण कुछ नहीं बोले और रथ ले गए। वे रथ लौटाकर लाए तो अचानक धड़ाम की आवाज आई।

श्रीकृष्ण ने पलटकर देखा कि अर्जुन अपना धनुष गांडीव नीचे रखकर बैठा है और एक संवाद बोला मैं ये युद्ध नहीं करूंगा। कृष्ण समझ गए कि भयभीत कम है और भ्रमित ज्यादा है। अर्जुन ने कहा था कि मैं खड़ा नहीं हो पा रहा है, मेरा मुंह सूख रहा है, मेरा शरीर कांप रहा है, मेरा धनुष गिर रहा है। श्रीकृष्ण ने कहा कि युद्ध के मैदान में ऐसा बहुत से लोगों के साथ होता है। इस पर अर्जुन ने कहा कि मेरा मन भ्रमित है। मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि मैं युद्ध करूं या न करूं।

तब श्रीकृष्ण ने कहा कि सारी कमजोरियां चलेंगी, लेकिन भ्रमित होना नहीं चलेगा।

तुम युद्ध इसलिए नहीं कर रहे कि तुम्हारे सामने रिश्तेदार हैं, तुम्हारे पूजनीय है। सच तो ये है कि तुम धर्म की रक्षा के लिए युद्ध कर रहे हो। मुद्दा युद्ध नहीं है, बात अपनों की नहीं है, सच तो ये है कि धर्म बचाना है। भ्रम दूर करने के लिए मैं तुम्हें कुछ बातें समझाता हूं। 700 श्लोकों में कृष्ण ने गीता जैसा उपदेश दिया। अंत में अर्जुन ने कहा कि अब मेरा भ्रम दूर हो गया, अब मैं तैयार हूं।

सबक - जो भी काम करो, पूरी मजबूती से करो, अगर भ्रमित हो गए तो पराजित हो जाओगे।

