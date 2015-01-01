पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:घर के विवाद घर में ही रहेंगे तो समाज में परिवार का मान-सम्मान बना रहेगा

लेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाभारत में अर्जुन ने युधिष्ठिर को मारने के लिए तलवार उठी ली थी, ये बात श्रीकृष्ण ने शिविर में ही खत्म कर दी

कहानी- महाभारत युद्ध की कहानी है। युद्ध का 17वां दिन था। युधिष्ठिर और कर्ण आमने-सामने थे। इस युद्ध में युधिष्ठिर लगभग हार ही गए थे, किसी तरह कर्ण से बचकर अपने शिविर में आ गए। पीछे से अर्जुन भी बड़े भाई का हाल जानने पहुंचे।

युधिष्ठिर हार से दुःखी थे, इसी दुख में उन्होंने अर्जुन के गांडीव धनुष पर व्यंग्य करते हुए कहा कि तुम और तुम्हारे गांडीव के होते हुए भी मैं कर्ण से हार गया, अपमानित हुआ। धिक्कार है तुम्हारे धनुष और तुम पर।

ये बात सुनते ही अर्जुन गुस्सा हो गए, उन्होंने तलवार निकाल ली। वे अपने बड़े भाई युधिष्ठिर की हत्या करने के लिए भी तैयार हो गए। ये दृश्य श्रीकृष्ण भी देख रहे थे। उन्होंने अर्जुन से पूछा कि ये क्या कर रहे हो?

अर्जुन ने कहा कि बहुत साल पहले ही मैंने संकल्प ले लिया था कि अगर कोई मेरे गांडीव धनुष का अपमान करेगा तो मैं उसकी हत्या कर दूंगा। श्रीकृष्ण जानते थे कि ये लड़ाई अगर बाहर चली गई, तो पांडव हार भी सकते हैं। सेना का मनोबल टूट सकता है।

श्रीकृष्ण ने भाइयों के विवाद को खत्म करने का रास्ता तुरंत खोज लिया। वे अर्जुन से बोले कि पार्थ, शास्त्र कहते हैं कि अपने बड़े को तू करके बोला जाए, उनके प्रति अपमान भरी भाषा का उपयोग किया जाए, तो ये उनकी हत्या करने जैसा ही होगा। तुम अपने बड़े भाई को तू करके बोल दो, आलोचना कर दो।

श्रीकृष्ण की बात मानकर अर्जुन ने 13 बार तू करके युधिष्ठिर की आलोचना की। अर्जुन ने कहा कि तूने जुआ खेला, तेरे कारण हम जुए में हारे, तेरे कारण द्रोपदी का चीरहरण हुआ, तेरे ही कारण सारी परेशानियां आईं। इस तरह अर्जुन का मन शांत हुआ और उसका संकल्प भी पूरा हो गया। बात वहीं शिविर में ही खत्म हो गई। श्रीकृष्ण थे, तो ये विवाद बाहर नहीं आया और दो भाइयों के झगड़े से परिवार को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

सीख - श्रीकृष्ण हमें यही समझा रहे हैं कि परिवार में मतभेद तो होंगे, लेकिन आपस में बैठकर विवाद सुलझा लेना चाहिए। अगर ये बात नहीं मानी गई और मतभेद घर से बाहर उजागर हो गए तो परिवार की प्रतिष्ठा मिट्टी में मिल जाएगी। यदि ये बात घर में रही, सुलझा ली गई तो यही प्रयास लाख का हो जाएगा।

