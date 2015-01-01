पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:कुछ लोगों का स्वभाव ही होता है बने काम को बिगाड़ देना, ऐसे लोगों को पहचानें और सतर्क रहें

11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • रामायण में मंथरा ने कैकयी का भरोसा जीता और फिर उसकी वजह से राम को वनवास जाना पड़ा

कहानी- रामायण काल की घटना है। उस समय अयोध्या में लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था थी। राजा दशरथ ने सभी से सलाह लेकर राम को राजा बनाने की घोषणा कर दी थी। राम के राज्याभिषेक की तैयारियां चल रही थीं। अच्छे निर्णय खुशियां लेकर आते ही हैं। पूरी अयोध्या में सभी खुश थे।

उत्सव के वातावरण में अयोध्या के विद्वान लोग एक व्यक्ति पर नजर रखना भूल गए, वह थी मंथरा। मंथरा की प्रवृत्ति अच्छे कामों को बर्बाद करने की थी। उसने सबसे पहले कैकयी का भरोसा जीत लिया। कैकयी के सामने मंथरा ने झूठ को सच बनाकर बताया कि राम की जगह भरत को राजा बनना चाहिए। जिससे रानी की मानसिकता ही बदल गई। इसके बाद कैकयी ने दशरथ से राम को वनवास और भरत को राज देने के वर मांग लिए।

इस घटना के बाद किसी ने मंथरा से पूछा कि अगर राम राजा बन जाते तो तुझे क्या दिक्कत थी? तब मंथरा ने कहा था कि मेरा तो स्वभाव ही है अच्छे काम को बिगाड़ना। राजा कोई भी बने, मुझे इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता है। मेरे जैसे लोगों का ही एक मंत्र होता है कि अच्छे कामों को बिगाड़ दो।

सीख - हम सभी को इस बात का ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि कहीं हमारे आसपास भी कोई मंथरा जैसा व्यक्ति तो नहीं है, जो बने बनाए काम को बिगाड़ सकता है। ऐसे लोगों को पहचानें, इन्हें नजरअंदाज करना भारी पड़ सकता है। पारिवारिक जीवन में भी काम बिगाड़ने वाले लोगों से हमेशा सतर्क रहें।

