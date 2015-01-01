पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:कोई भूल या अपराध हो जाए तो उसके लिए माफी जरूर मांगें, संकल्प करें कि अब ये गलती नहीं दोहराएंगे

15 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • महात्मा गांधी ने 15 वर्ष की उम्र में पिता को पत्र लिखकर बताया था कि उनसे एक भूल हो गई है, उन्होंने चोरी की है

कहानी- महात्मा गांधी का एक किस्सा है। जब वे 15 साल के थे, तब उन्होंने चोरी की थी, वह भी अपने ही घर में। गांधीजी ने खुद बताया है कि एक बार उन्होंने अपने बडे़ भाई के सोने के कड़े में से कुछ सोना निकाल लिया था। उस समय उनको सुख-सुविधा के कुछ काम पूरे करने थे। उन्होंने चोरी तो कर ली, लेकिन बाद उन्हें एहसास हुआ कि ये मैंने अच्छा नहीं किया। वे सोचने लगे कि अब इस गलती को किसके सामने स्वीकार किया जाए?

गांधीजी के सामने सबसे बड़ी हस्ती उनके पिता ही थे। उन्हें डर भी लग रहा था कि अगर चोरी के बारे में बताऊंगा तो पता नहीं क्या सजा मिलेगी? दरअसल, गांधीजी सजा से डर रहे थे। फिर सोचा कि जो भी सजा मिले, उसे मानेंगे क्योंकि, गलती तो हुई ही है।

उन्होंने पिता को अपनी गलती के बारे चिट्ठी लिखी। पिता ने उसे पढ़ा। चिट्ठी के आखिरी में लिखा था कि मैं अपनी गलती मानता हूं और ये प्रायश्चित भी कर रहा हूं कि जीवन में अब कभी भी कोई गलत काम नहीं करूंगा। आप जो सजा देंगे वो भी मानूंगा।

चिट्ठी लिखने के बाद उनको लग रहा था कि अब सजा मिलेगी, पिता गुस्सा करेंगे लेकिन, उनके पिता की आंखों में आंसू आ गए, वे मौन हो गए। उनके इसी मौन ने गांधीजी का जीवन पूरी तरह बदल दिया। इस घटना के बाद पिता-पुत्र के बीच प्यार बढ़ गया और संसार को महात्मा गांधी के रूप में सबसे ईमानदार व्यक्ति मिल गया।

सीख- जागरुकता तो ये है कि हमसे कभी भी कोई गलत काम हो ही ना और अगर कोई गलती हो जाए तो उसका प्रायश्चित जरूर करें। माफी मांगें और संकल्प करें कि कभी कोई गलत काम नहीं करेंगे।

