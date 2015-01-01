पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:सफलता-असफलता का विचार छोड़कर ईमानदारी से अपना काम करेंगे तो परेशानियां दूर हो सकती हैं

20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • महाभारत की शुरुआत में पांडवों की सेना का उत्साह कम था, क्योंकि कौरवों की सेना ज्यादा विशाल थी

कहानी- महाभारत का युद्ध शुरू होने वाला था। कौरवों की ओर भीष्म पितामह, द्रोणाचार्य, कर्ण, अश्वथामा जैसे महारथी और असंख्य सैनिक थे। जबकि, पांडवों की सेना कौरवों की अपेक्षा बहुत कम थी। अर्जुन-भीम के अलावा कुछ ही महारथी पांडव सेना में थे। उस समय युधिष्ठिर ने भी ये मान लिया था कि पांडव कौरव सेना के सामने ज्यादा दिनों तक टिक नहीं पाएंगे।

सेनाओं की स्थिति देखकर तो यही लग रहा था कि इस युद्ध में कौरवों की जीत हो जाएगी। पांडव सेना में उत्साह कम था। इसी वजह से पांडवों की सेना पर नकारात्मकता हावी हो रही थी। तब अर्जुन ने अपनी सेना को समझाया कि हम संख्या में भले ही कम हैं, लेकिन हमें अपना प्रयास पूरी ईमानदारी से करना होगा। हमारे साथ स्वयं श्रीकृष्ण हैं, हम धर्म के लिए युद्ध कर रहे हैं। हमें हार के बारे नहीं सोचना चाहिए। सकारात्मक सोच के साथ युद्ध करना है, फल क्या मिलेगा, ये तो भगवान के हाथ में है।

अर्जुन की इन बातों से पांडव सेना में उत्साह लौट आया। सभी पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ युद्ध करने के लिए तैयार हो गए। इसके बाद श्रीकृष्ण की रणनीतियों से और पांडवों के पराक्रम से कौरव सेना की हार हो गई। भाग्य पर भरोसा करने वाले लोगों को महाभारत युद्ध की शुरुआत में पांडवों की हार दिख रही थी, लेकिन सकारात्मक सोच ने परिणाम बदल दिए।

सीख - काम कितना भी मुश्किल हो, हमें नकारात्मकता से खुद को बचाना चाहिए। अगर असफलता का डर मन में घर कर गया तो आसान काम भी पूरा नहीं हो पाएगा इसलिए हमेशा सोच पॉजिटिव बनाए रखें और अपने प्रयास करते रहना चाहिए।

