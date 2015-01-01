पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta, Ramayana Motivational Story, Ram And Ravan War, Life Management Tips By Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta

आज का जीवन मंत्र:जब लोग तारीफ करें तो उसमें झूठ खोजिए, अगर आलोचना करें तो उसमें सच की तलाश कीजिए

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रावण ने हनुमान से मुक्का खाकर उनकी तारीफ की, लेकिन हनुमान ने उसमें छिपे रावण के चापलूसी भरे व्यवहार को समझ लिया

कहानी - रामायण में युद्ध चल रहा था। रावण और लक्ष्मण आमने-सामने थे। रावण ने एक ऐसी शक्ति चलाई कि लक्ष्मण कुछ देर के लिए बेहोश हो गए। उस समय हनुमानजी ने देखा कि रावण लक्ष्मण को उठाने का प्रयास कर रहा है तो वे तुरंत वहां पहुंच गए। अब हनुमानजी और रावण आमने-सामने आ गए थे। हनुमानजी ने रावण को एक मुक्का मारा तो वह बेहोश होकर गिर गया।

कुछ देर बाद जब रावण को होश आया तो उसने खड़े होकर हनुमानजी की खूब तारीफ की। रावण जैसा विश्व विजेता, जिसने कभी किसी की तारीफ नहीं की, वह आज हनुमानजी की तारीफ कर रहा था। तब हनुमान ने कहा, "रावण चुप रहो, मैं तुम्हारे मुख से अपनी प्रशंसा सुनना नहीं चाहता। मुझे तो धिक्कार है कि मेरे मुक्का मारने के बाद भी तुम जीवित बच गए हो। ये मेरी ही कमजोरी है।"

ये बात सुनकर रावण समझ गया कि ये व्यक्ति अपनी प्रशंसा के झांसे में नहीं आएगा। हनुमानजी भी जानते थे कि रावण जैसे लोग तारीफ करके पहले बरगलाते हैं, फिर पराजित कर देते हैं।

सीख - जब भी कोई आपकी तारीफ करे तो देखना कि ये चापलूसी तो नहीं है, हमें लालच तो नहीं दिया जा रहा है, इसमें झूठ तो नहीं है। तारीफ में से केवल इतना हिस्सा रख लो, जो हमें प्रेरणा देता हो। जब भी कोई निंदा करे तो उसमें सच खोजना चाहिए, क्योंकि निंदा में हमारे लिए कोई बहुत बड़ा संकेत हो सकता है, जो खुद को सुधारने में काम आ सकता है।

ये भी पढ़ें...

जीवन साथी की दी हुई सलाह को मानना या न मानना अलग है, लेकिन कभी उसकी सलाह का मजाक न उड़ाएं

कन्फ्यूजन ना केवल आपको कमजोर करता है, बल्कि हार का कारण बन सकता है

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट की पहली सीख, कोई बात कहने से पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि सुनने वाला कौन है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें