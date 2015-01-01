पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:छोटे बच्चे भी माता-पिता को सही सलाह दे सकते हैं, इसीलिए बच्चों की भी बातें ध्यान से सुनें

लेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • उद्दालक ऋषि ने नचिकेता से कहा कि मैं तूझे यमराज को दान दे दूंगा, पिता की बात सही करने के लिए नचिकेता यमलोक पहुंच गया

कहानी - उद्दालक ऋषि और नचिकेता की एक कहानी बहुत प्रसिद्ध है। उद्दालक यज्ञ कर रहे थे और ब्राह्मणों को गायों का दान भी कर रहे थे। उनका पुत्र नचिकेता बहुत बुद्धिमान था। नचिकेता ने देखा कि पिता गाय दान कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ गायें तो बीमार हैं, कमजोर हैं। वो सोचने लगा कि इनकी वजह से तो दान लेने वाले लोगों की समस्याएं और बढ़ जाएंगी।

नचिकेता तुरंत अपने पिता के पास पहुंचा और कहा कि पिताजी, कमजोर गायों का दान न करें। उद्दालक ने बच्चे की बात पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। नचिकेता फिर बोला, 'इस तरह का दान ठीक नहीं है।' ऋषि अभी भी अपने काम में व्यस्त थे।

नचिकेता एक बार फिर बोला, 'पिताजी अगर आपको इसी तरह का दान देना है तो क्या आप मुझे भी दान में दे देंगे? उद्दालक ने बेटे की बात को गंभीरता ने नहीं लिया और गुस्से में कहा, 'हां मैं तुझे भी दान में दे दूंगा।'

बेटे ने पूछा, 'मुझे किसे दान में देंगे।'

उद्दालक बोले, 'यमराज को।'

नचिकेता ने सोचा कि मेरे पिता ने मुझे यमराज को दान में दिया है तो मुझे पिता की बात पूरी करनी चाहिए। वह यमलोक पहुंच गया। उस समय यमराज वहां नहीं थे। नचिकेता ने तीन दिनों तक यमराज की प्रतीक्षा की।

जब यमराज आए तो उन्होंने नचिकेता को देखा और कहा, तुमने तीन दिनों तक मेरी प्रतीक्षा की है। मैं तुमसे प्रसन्न हूं। वर मांगो।'

नचिकेता ने यमराज से जन्म-मृत्यु के रहस्य पूछे और वरदान मांगा कि 'मेरी वजह से मेरे पिता को जो गुस्सा आया है, जो अशांति हुई है, वह शांत हो जाएं।'

सीख- समझदार संतान माता-पिता को सही सलाह देती है और उनकी चिंता भी करती है। बच्चों की बातें भी ध्यान से सुनें। ये ना सोचें कि वे उम्र में छोटे हैं। अगर बच्चों की सलाह सही है तो उस पर अमल अवश्य करें।

