आज का जीवन मंत्र:किसी विद्वान से ज्ञान पाना चाहते हैं, तो हमारा व्यहार और सोच भी ऊंचे स्तर के होने चाहिए

  • वेद व्यास ने शुकदेव को राजा जनक के पास ज्ञान लेने के लिए भेजा, तब सबसे पहले द्वारपाल ने शुकदेव से कुछ प्रश्न पूछे

कहानी- वेद व्यास ने चार वेदों का संपादन किया, महाभारत की रचना की। उनके बेटे शुकदेव शादी नहीं करना चाहते थे। तब गृहस्थी की समझ लेने के लिए व्यासजी ने उनको राजा जनक के पास भेजा।

राजा जनक बहुत विद्वान थे। उस समय जनक का वैवाहिक जीवन आदर्श था। गृहस्थ होने के बाद भी वे वैरागी स्वभाव के थे। पिता के कहने पर शुकदेव राजा जनक से मिलने चल दिए। रास्ते में वे सोच रहे थे कि एक राजा से मैं क्या बात करूंगा?

कुछ समय बाद शुकदेव जनक के महल के द्वार पर पहुंच गए। वहां द्वारपाल ने शुकदेव को रोक लिया। जब शुकदेव ने कहा कि उन्हें राजा से मिलना है, तो द्वारपाल ने कहा कि पहले आपको हमारे प्रश्न के उत्तर देने होंगे, उसके बाद ही आप राजा से मिल सकते हैं।

जनक के द्वारपाल भी बहुत विद्वान थे। उन्होंने शुकदेव से पूछा कि बताइए सुख और दुख क्या हैं?

शुकदेव भी बुद्धिमान थे। उन्होंने कहा, 'सुख और दुख को अलग-अलग देखना नादानी है। ये दोनों एक ही सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं। जीवन में सुख आएगा, तो कभी दुख भी आएगा। इनका आना-जाना चलता रहता है। सिर्फ देखने का नजरिया महत्वपूर्ण है।'

द्वारपाल ने दूसरा प्रश्न पूछा कि मनुष्य का सबसे बड़ा शत्रु और सबसे बड़ा मित्र कौन है?

शुकदेव ने उत्तर दिया कि मनुष्य का सबसे बड़ा शत्रु और सबसे बड़ा मित्र वह स्वयं ही होता है।

ये उत्तर सुनकर द्वारपाल ने कहा, 'आप विद्वान हैं। आपके उत्तरों में तर्क है। आप राजा जनक से मिल सकते हैं।'

सीख- अपनी तैयारी पूरी गहराई के साथ करनी चाहिए। किसी ज्ञानी से मिलने के लिए हमारा आचरण भी उनके स्तर का ही होना चाहिए। जब आप किसी विद्वान के पास जाएंगे, तो हर कदम आपको परीक्षा देनी होती है। आपको सभी परीक्षाओं में अपनी समझदारी से सफल भी होना है।

