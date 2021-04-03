पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:जिस व्यक्ति के मन में गलत विचार हैं, उस पर अच्छी बातों का असर नहीं होता

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कहानी - कबीरदास जी से जुड़ी घटना है। एक दिन उनके पास एक धनी व्यक्ति पहुंचा। उसने कहा, ‘मैं रोज आपके प्रवचन में सुनता हूं कि संतों की संगत करनी चाहिए। आज मैं आपके पास आ गया हूं। मैं राम नाम का मंत्र लेना चाहता हूं, लेकिन मेरा एक अनुरोध है, मैं व्यापारी हूं और हर पल कुछ न कुछ कमाता हूं। ये मेरी दुकान का समय है। इस वजह से मैं ज्यादा देर आपके पास नहीं बैठ सकता। मुझे जल्दी से मंत्र दे दीजिए, मैं तुरंत यहां से चला जाऊंगा।’

कबीरदास जी ने कुछ देर सोचा और व्यापारी को एक रुपए देते हुए कहा, ‘पहले तुम बाजार से एक रुपए का दूध ले आओ।’

व्यापारी ने सोचा कि क्या अजीब इंसान हैं, मैं इनसे मंत्र मांग रहा हूं और ये मुझसे दूध मंगा रहे हैं। वह ये सोचता हुआ दूध ले आया।

जैसे ही व्यापारी कबीरदास जी के सामने दूध लेकर पहुंचा, उन्होंने एक गंदा सा बर्तन उसके आगे कर दिया और बोला, ‘ये दूध इसमें डाल दो।’

गंदा बर्तन देखकर व्यापारी को गुस्सा आ गया। वह बोला, ‘मैं आपके लिए दूध लेकर आया हूं, आप इसे गंदे बर्तन में डालने के लिए बोल रहे हैं। ऐसे तो दूध गंदा हो जाएगा। ये पीने लायक भी नहीं बचेगा।’

कबीरदास जी बोले, ‘बिल्कुल सही बात है। यही बात मैं तुम्हें समझाना चाहता हूं। तुम मांग रहे हो मंत्र, लेकिन अभी तुम्हारा मन लालच, मोह, गुस्सा, घमंड जैसी बुराइयों से भरा हुआ है। इन बुराइयों के रहते मैं तुम्हें मंत्र कैसे दे सकता हूं। तुम्हें पहले अपने मन रूपी बर्तन को साफ करना होगा, उसके बाद ही मैं इसमें राम नाम मंत्र रूपी दूध डाल सकता हूं।’

सीख- हम जब भी कोई अच्छा काम करने जाते हैं तो सबसे पहले हमें अपने मन से सभी बुरे विचार निकाल देना चाहिए। गलत विचारों के साथ अगर हम अच्छा काम भी करेंगे तो कुछ ही समय बाद लोगों के सामने हमारी सच्चाई आ जाएगी कि हमारे विचार गलत हैं। हमें मन को पवित्र बनाए रखना चाहिए। तब ही शांति और सफलता मिल सकती है।

