आज का जीवन मंत्र:अभी 100 फीसदी रिजल्ट देने का समय है, ध्यान रखें छोटी सी गलती भी भारी पड़ सकती है

15 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • गांधारी ने दुर्योधन को बुलाया था नग्न अवस्था में, लेकिन दुर्योधन जांघ पर पत्ते लपेटकर पहुंच गया और जांघ लोहे की नहीं बन पाई

कहानी- महाभारत युद्ध अंतिम दौर की ओर बढ़ रहा था। पांडवों ने एक-एक करके कौरवों से सभी बड़े योद्धाओं को मार दिया। गांधारी भी युद्ध के हालात रोज पता कर रही थीं। जब उन्हें लगने लगा कि अब दुर्योधन के प्राण संकट में हैं, तो उन्होंने दुर्योधन को आदेश दिया कि वो नग्न अवस्था में उनके शिविर में आए।

गांधारी ने धृतराष्ट्र से विवाह के बाद से ही आंखों पर पट्टी बांध रखी थी, क्योंकि वो अपने अंधे पति से उनका दुःख बांटना चाहती थीं। उन्हें ये वरदान मिला था कि वह आंखें खोलकर जिसे देखेंगी, वह इंसान लोहे का हो जाएगा। उस व्यक्ति के शरीर को कोई हथियार चोट नहीं पहुंचा पाएगा। गांधारी चाहती थीं कि दुर्योधन का पूरा शरीर लोहे का हो जाए, ताकि कोई उसे मार न सके।

रात के समय दुर्योधन पूरा नग्न होकर अपनी माता के शिविर में जा रहा था, तब श्रीकृष्ण ने उसे देखा तो वे पूरी बात समझ गए। श्रीकृष्ण ने दुर्योधन से कहा कि तुम अब युवा हो और अपनी माता के सामने इस तरह जाना तुम्हें शोभा नहीं देता है। कम से कम जांघों पर तो कुछ ढंक लो।

श्रीकृष्ण की बात दुर्योधन की समझ में आ गई और उसने पत्तों से जांघों का हिस्सा ढंक लिया। वह माता के सामने पहुंचा तो उसके शरीर पर जहां-जहां गांधारी की नजर पड़ी, वह अंग लोहे के हो गए, सिर्फ जांघों को छोड़कर और उसके शरीर का वो ही हिस्सा लोहे का नहीं हो पाया।

युद्ध के आखिरी दिन भीम और दुर्योधन का गदा युद्ध हुआ। भीम ने गदा से कई प्रहार किए, लेकिन दुर्योधन के शरीर पर खरोंच तक नहीं आई। उस समय श्रीकृष्ण ने भीम को जांघ पर प्रहार करने का इशारा किया। इशारा मिलते ही भीम ने जांघ पर प्रहार करना शुरू कर दिया और दुर्योधन घायल हो गया। इसके बाद उसकी मौत हो गई।

सीख- ये कहानी हमें बता रही है कि छोटी सी चूक से कितना बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है। जब भी कोई काम करें, उसे वैसे ही करें, जैसे करने का नियम है या जैसा करने के लिए हमें कहा गया है। काम कोई भी हो, ये सतर्कता बहुत जरूरी है।

