आज का जीवन मंत्र:दूसरों की बुरी आदतें दूर करने की कोशिश करें, बुरे व्यक्ति को खत्म करना भी एक हिंसा है

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महात्मा गांधी के आश्रम में एक चोर आ गया था, लोगों ने उसे पकड़कर गांधीजी के सामने पेश कर दिया, उन्होंने कहा कि पहले इसे नाश्ता कराओ

कहानी - महात्मा गांधी के आश्रम में रोज कई लोग आते थे। सभी एक-दूसरे पर भरोसा करते थे इसलिए आश्रम के वातावरण में खुलापन था। एक दिन आश्रम के लोगों ने एक व्यक्ति को चोरी करते हुए पकड़ लिया। तब उन लोगों ने सोचा कि इस चोर को गांधीजी के सामने पेश करना चाहिए।

सभी चोर को लेकर गांधीजी के सामने पहुंचे। उस समय गांधीजी नाश्ता कर रहे थे। लोगों ने चोर के बारे में बताया और कहा, 'ये व्यक्ति पता नहीं कब से आश्रम में चोरी कर रहा है, आप इसे उचित दंड दीजिए।'

गांधीजी ने नाश्ता रोका और चोर को ऊपर से नीचे तक देखकर कहा, 'आपने लोगों ने इसे पकड़ लिया वह तो ठीक है, लेकिन क्या आपने इससे पूछा कि इसने नाश्ता किया है या नहीं?'

ये सुनकर चोर चौंक गया, वहां खड़े लोग भी ये बात सुनकर हैरान थे कि एक चोर को गांधीजी नाश्ता कराने की बात कर रहे हैं। आश्रम के कुछ लोग गांधीजी को समझते थे कि वे परेशानियों का निवारण अलग ढंग से करते हैं।

गांधीजी बोले, 'आप लोग पहले एक काम करें, इसे नाश्ता कराओ, फिर इसका फैसला करते हैं।'

लोगों ने कहा, 'बापू, ये कैसा दंड हुआ? एक चोर को नाश्ता कैसे करा सकते हैं?'

गांधीजी ने जवाब दिया, 'सबसे पहले ये मनुष्य है। पहले इसका पेट भरो। भूख, ईमानदार और बेईमान दोनों को लगती है, अपराधी को भी लगेगी और सजा देने वाले को भी लगेगी। अभी ये हमारे बंधन में है, इसके खाने-पीने की जिम्मेदारी हमारी है। जब इसका पेट भर जाएगा, तब हम इससे पूछेंगे कि इसने ऐसा क्यों किया और इसके बाद इसे सही सजा भी देंगे।'

सीख - उस दिन आश्रम के लोगों को गांधीजी ने ये सीख दी कि हमें बुराइयों को खत्म करना चाहिए, बुरे व्यक्ति को नहीं। बुराई का कारण समझ लेंगे तो बुरे व्यक्ति को भी आसानी से सुधारा जा सकता है।

