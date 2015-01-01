पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:बुरे समय में छोटी-छोटी चीजों को भी संभालें, पता नहीं कब कौन सी चीज काम आ जाए

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांडवों के वनवास के समय दुर्वासा ऋषि के साथ ही अन्य ऋषि भोजन के लिए पहुंचे, उस समय द्रौपदी का अक्षय पात्र भी खाली हो गया था

कहानी- महाभारत में पांडवों का वनवास चल रहा था। युधिष्ठिर ने सूर्यदेव को अपनी तपस्या से प्रसन्न करके एक अक्षय पात्र लिया था। इस खास बर्तन की विशेषता ये थी कि इसमें खाना हमेशा भरा रहता था। द्रौपदी जब भोजन कर लेती, तब अक्षय पात्र में उस दिन का खाना खत्म हो जाता, क्योंकि द्रोपदी सबसे अंत में ही खाना खाती थीं।

जंगल में पांडवों के साथ और भी ऋषि-मुनि रहते थे। सभी को अक्षय पात्र से ही भोजन मिल रहा था। दुर्योधन हमेशा यही कोशिश करता रहता था कि किसी तरह पांडवों की परेशानियां बढ़ाई जाएं। एक बार उसके महल में दुर्वासा ऋषि आए। दुर्योधन ने उनकी खूब आवभगत की।

दुर्वासा और उनके शिष्यों को देख उसके दिमाग में एक योजना आई। उसने सोचा कि वनवास में पांडवों के पास खाना तो होता नहीं होगा, इसलिए दुर्वासा ऋषि को इनके पास भोजन के लिए भेज देता हूं। दुर्वासा ऋषि के साथ समस्या थी कि वे छोटी-छोटी बात पर गुस्सा हो जाते थे और श्राप दे देते थे।

दुर्वासा जब दुर्योधन के महल से जंगल की ओर जाने लगे तो दुर्योधन ने उनसे कहा कि जैसी कृपा आपने मुझ पर की है, वैसी ही कृपा मेरे बड़े भाई युधिष्ठिर पर भी कीजिए। वे जंगल में अपने परिवार के साथ रहते हैं, आप वहीं से गुजरेंगे तो उनके यहां भी भोजन कीजिएगा और उन्हें भी अपना आशीर्वाद दीजिएगा।

दुर्योधन की बात मानकर दुर्वासा ऋषि अपने शिष्यों और साथी ऋषियों के साथ पांडवों के पास पहुंच गए और भोजन कराने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने युधिष्ठिर से कहा कि मैं अपने शिष्यों के साथ नहाने के लिए नदी की ओर जा रहा हूं, उसके बाद हम सभी भोजन करने आएंगे। उस समय सभी पांडवों ने और द्रौपदी ने भी खाना खा लिया था। इस कारण अक्षय पात्र खाली हो गया था।

दुर्वासा को देखकर द्रौपदी दुःखी हो गईं, क्योंकि वो जानती थीं कि दुर्वासा को भोजन नहीं मिला तो वे गुस्सा हो जाएंगे और श्राप दे देंगे। तब उन्होंने श्रीकृष्ण का ध्यान किया। कुछ ही देर में श्रीकृष्ण भी वहां पहुंच गए और उन्होंने द्रौपदी से अक्षय पात्र लेकर आने के लिए कहा।

द्रौपदी बोली, 'मैंने भोजन कर लिया है, इसलिए अक्षय पात्र खाली हो गया। अब इसमें कुछ नहीं मिलेगा।'

श्रीकृष्ण ने कहा, 'तुम अक्षय पात्र लेकर तो आओ।'

द्रौपदी ने जब अक्षय पात्र श्रीकृष्ण को दिया तो उसमें साग का एक छोटा सा दाना लगा हुआ था। श्रीकृष्ण ने साग का वह दाना खा लिया और सोचा कि अगर मुझे तृप्ति मिल गई है तो सभी को तृप्ति मिल जाए।

हुआ भी वैसा ही, नदी में नहाने गए दुर्वासा ऋषि और उनके शिष्यों की भूख भी अपने आप मिट गई, सबको ऐसा लगने लगा जैसे उन्होंने भरपेट खाना खा लिया है। उन्होंने सोचा कि अगर अब युधिष्ठिर के पास गए तो वो फिर भोजन कराएगा। जो अब किसी के लिए संभव नहीं होगा तो दुर्वासा सहित सारे ऋषि नहाकर बिना युधिष्ठिर से मिले ही आगे निकल गए।

श्रीकृष्ण परमात्मा हैं। उन्हें तृप्ति मिल गई तो दुर्वासा और उनके साथी ऋषियों की भी भूख शांत हो गई। द्रौपदी समझ गईं कि श्रीकृष्ण हमें छोटी-छोटी चीजों का भी महत्व समझा गए हैं।

सीख- बुरे समय में छोटी-छोटी चीजें भी काम की होती हैं। इसीलिए अपने आसपास की हर एक वस्तु पर, छोटी-छोटी बातों पर भी नजर रखें। ये हम नहीं जानते, कब कौन सी चीज हमारे काम आ जाए।

