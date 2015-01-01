पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijayshankar Mehta, Motivational Story From Ramayana, Life Management Tips By Ramayana

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज का जीवन मंत्र:किसी भी काम में छोटी-छोटी बातों पर भी ध्यान दें, सतर्क रहेंगे तो सफलता के संकेत जरूर मिलेंगे

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अहिरावण ने कर लिया था श्रीराम और लक्ष्मण का अपहरण, हनुमानजी को पक्षियों की बातें सुनकर मालूम हुआ कहां हैं राम-लक्ष्मण

कहानी- घटना श्रीराम-रावण युद्ध के चौथे दिन की है। उस समय रावण के कहने पर उसके भाई अहिरावण ने श्रीराम और लक्ष्मण का अपहरण कर लिया था। अहिरावण मायावी था। वह विभीषण के रूप में राम-लक्ष्मण के शिविर में पहुंचा था, इस वजह से हनुमानजी भी उसे पहचान नहीं सके और वह अपनी योजना में सफल हो गया।

हनुमानजी को समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि राम-लक्ष्मण कहां होंगे, किसने उनका हरण किया है? तब विभीषण ने उन्हें बताया कि मेरा रूप सिर्फ अहिरावण धारण कर सकता है। उसी ने राम-लक्ष्मण का हरण किया है।

अब हनुमानजी राम-लक्ष्मण की खोज में लग गए। लेकिन, उन्हें सफलता नहीं मिल रही थी। तब वे एक पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर सोच रहे थे कि अहिरावण कहां होगा? उसने श्रीराम और लक्ष्मण को कहां रखा होगा? उस समय पेड़ पर दो पक्षी बैठे हुए थे। वे दोनों बातें कर रहे थे कि आज अहिरावण देवी को इंसानों की बलि देगा तो हमें इंसान का मांस खाने को मिलेगा।

हनुमानजी पक्षियों की भाषा समझते थे, ये बातें सुनते ही उन्हें समझ आ गया कि ये श्रीराम और लक्ष्मण के बारे में ही बातें कर रहे हैं और अहिरावण का ठिकाना आसपास ही होगा। हनुमानजी ने उस क्षेत्र में खोज शुरू कर दी।

पक्षियों के एक संकेत से हनुमानजी को एक दिशा मिल गई और उन्होंने श्रीराम-लक्ष्मण को खोजकर अहिरावण की कैद से आजाद करवा लिया। अहिरावण को उसकी सेना सहित मार दिया।

सीख- ये कहानी हमें बता रही है कि किसी भी काम को करते समय सावधानी रखेंगे और आसपास की छोटी-छोटी बातों पर भी ध्यान रखेंगे तो सफलता के संकेत जरूर मिलेंगे। सफलता अपने संकेत जरूर देती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें