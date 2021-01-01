पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijayshankar Mehta, Shriramcharit Manas And Its Tips For Happy Life, How To Get Success

आज का जीवन मंत्र:जब भी अपनी रचना किसी को सुनानी हो तो पहले उसे व्यवस्थित कर लें, ताकि सुनने वाले को कोई कन्फ्यूजन न हो

एक घंटा पहले
कहानी - श्रीरामचरित मानस की रचना गोस्वामी तुलसीदास ने की थी। इस ग्रंथ की शुरुआत में तुलसीदासजी ने लिखा है, ‘जिस रामकथा को मैं सुना रहा हूं, वो सबसे पहले शिवजी ने तैयार करके अपने मस्तिष्क में रखी थी। इसके बाद समय आने पर ये कथा पार्वतीजी को सुनाई थी।'

तुलसीदासजी ने यहां जो बात लिखी है, इस बात में हमारे लिए संदेश छिपा है। रामकथा के पहले वक्ता शिवजी थे। शिवजी जानते थे कि अगर रामकथा सुनानी है तो पहले इसे अपने दिमाग में व्यवस्थित तरीके से जमा लेना चाहिए, क्योंकि इस कथा में कई पात्र हैं, कई घटनाएं हैं। जब लोग इसे सुनेंगे तो उन्हें किसी भी तरह का कन्फ्यूजन नहीं होना चाहिए। इसीलिए उन्होंने सबसे पहले अपने दिमाग में पूरी कथा तैयार कर ली थी।

कथा तैयार करने के बाद शिवजी ने इसे देवी पार्वती को सुनाया था। यहां भी शिवजी ने एक संदेश दिया है। हमें अपनी रचना सबसे पहले किसी ऐसे श्रोता को सुनानी चाहिए, जो हमें सुनने का नाटक न करें, बल्कि पूरी बात बहुत ध्यान से सुने। किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को अपनी रचना सुनानी चाहिए, जिसमें समझ हो, जो हमारी बात का मान रखे और रचना में कुछ गलतियां हों तो उनमें करेक्शन भी करा सके।

सीख - अच्छा वक्ता वह है जो अपनी रचना पूरी तैयारी के साथ सुनाता है, ताकि सुनने वाले को किसी तरह का कन्फ्यूजन न हो। अच्छा श्रोता यानी सुनने वाला वही है, जो पूरी रचना ध्यान से सुनता है, समझता है और गलतियां भी बताता है। इसीलिए जब भी अपनी कोई रचना सबसे पहले किसी को सुनाना हो तो योग्य श्रोता का सिलेक्शन करना चाहिए।

