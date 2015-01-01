पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijayshankar Mehta, Story About Good Work, We Should Do Good Work With Good Intention

आज का जीवन मंत्र:कोई भी अच्छा काम करता है तो उसकी नीयत और उपयोगिता पर जरूर ध्यान देना चाहिए

24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • एक धनी व्यक्ति मंदिर में और एक गरीब व्यक्ति अंधेरी गली में रोज जलाता था दीपक, मरने के बाद गरीब व्यक्ति स्वर्ग में मिला ऊंचा स्थान

कहानी - पुराने समय में एक धनवान आदमी था। उसे सेवा करने का बहुत शौक था। उसे लगता था कि वह भगवान की सेवा करे इसलिए वह अपने गांव के मंदिर में रोज बहुत सारे दीपक जलाता था। रातभर मंदिर दीपकों की रोशनी से जगमग रहता था। गांव के लोग मंदिर आते तो दीयों को देखकर उस धनी व्यक्ति की तारीफ करते थे। तारीफ सुनकर वो खुश होता था।

उसी गांव में एक गरीब परिवार के घर के पास एक गली थी। रात में उस गली में अंधेरे की वजह से लोगों आने-जाने में तकलीफ होती थी। गरीब व्यक्ति ने उस गली में एक दीपक जलाना शुरू कर दिया। दीपक की रोशनी से गली से गुजरने वाले लोगों को रास्ता आसानी से दिख जाता था।

संयोग से गांव के उस अमीर और गरीब व्यक्ति की मृत्यु एक साथ हो गई। दोनों ने जीवन में कई अच्छे काम किए थे इसलिए दोनों को स्वर्ग में जगह में मिली। लेकिन, गरीब व्यक्ति को धनी की अपेक्षा ज्यादा ऊंचा स्थान और सुविधाएं मिली थीं। ये देखकर धनी व्यक्ति ने भगवान से कहा, 'प्रभु मैं आपके मंदिर में रोज बहुत सारे दीपक जलाता था, लेकिन ये गरीब व्यक्ति एक अंधेरी गली में सिर्फ एक दीपक जलाता था, फिर भी आपने इसे ऊंचा स्थान क्यों दिया है?'

भगवान ने कहा, 'ये बात सही है कि तुम दोनों दीपक जलाते थे। लेकिन, तुम जो दीपक जलाते थे, उसके पीछे तुम्हारी ये नीयत थी कि गांव के लोग तुम्हारी तारीफ करें। मंदिर में तो वैसे भी उजाला रहता था। तुम दीपक नहीं जलाते तो कोई और जला देता। लेकिन, उस व्यक्ति की नीयत ये थी कि अंधेरी गली में दीपक जलाने से लोगों को रास्ता दिखे और उन्हें ठोकर न लगे। हमारे यहां का ये नियम है कि हम इंसानों के कामों की नीयत और उपयोगिता दोनों देखते हैं।'

सीख- अगर हम कोई अच्छा काम कर रहे हैं तो उसके पीछे हमारी नीयत और उस काम की उपयोगिता जरूर देखनी चाहिए। भलाई के वे काम करें जो उपयोगी हों और उनमें हमारा कोई व्यक्तिगत स्वार्थ नहीं होना चाहिए।

