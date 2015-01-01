पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dharm
  • Aaj Ka Jeevan Mantra By Pandit Vijayshankar Mehta, We Should Face All The Problems With Patience, Story Of Gautam Buddha, Prerak Prasang

आज का जीवन मंत्र:समस्या कितनी भी बड़ी हो, उसका सामना अहिंसा, विनम्रता और धैर्य के साथ करना चाहिए

19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • गौतम बुद्ध कौशांबी नगर में रह रहे थे, वहां की रानी बुद्ध को पसंद नहीं करती थी, वह अलग-अलग तरीकों से उनका अपमान करती रहती थी

कहानी- घटना उस समय की है कि जब गौतम बुद्ध कौशांबी नगर में रह रहे थे। इस राज्य की रानी गौतम बुद्ध को पसंद नहीं करती थी। इस कारण वह बुद्ध का अलग-अलग तरीकों से अपमान करती रहती थी।

रानी ने अपने कुछ लोग बुद्ध को अपमानित करने के लिए और परेशान करने के लिए उनके पीछे लगा दिए थे। रानी के आदेश पर वे सभी बुद्ध को तरह-तरह से प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे। उनका विरोध कर रहे थे, अपशब्द कह रहे थे। लेकिन, बुद्ध ने किसी से कुछ नहीं कहा।

उस समय बुद्ध के साथ उनका एक शिष्य भी था, उसका नाम था आनंद। आनंद ने बुद्ध से कहा, 'मैं लगातार देख रहा हूं कि यहां के लोग जान-बूझकर हमारा अपमान कर रहे हैं। हमें ये जगह छोड़ देनी चाहिए। जहां हमारा अपमान होता है, जहां सम्मान नहीं मिलता, ऐसी जगह हमें रुकना नहीं चाहिए।'

बुद्ध ने आनंद से पूछा, 'ये जगह छोड़कर हम कहां जाएंगे?'

आनंद ने कहा, 'किसी और जगह चले जाएंगे।'

बुद्ध बोले, 'अगर वहां भी हमें ऐसी ही परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा, तो फिर कहां जाएंगे? और हम कब तक भागते रहेंगे? इसका कोई अंत नहीं है। अपमान भी एक समस्या है, एक मुसीबत है। ये लोग हमें अपमानित कर रहे हैं। हम अहिंसा, धैर्य के साथ अपनी विनम्रता और शालीनता से इसका सामना करेंगे। हम इनके मन में अपने लिए जगह बनाएंगे।'

सीख- दुनिया में परेशानियां हर जगह हैं। हम परेशानियों से बच नहीं सकते हैं। इसीलिए समस्या चाहे कैसी भी हो, हमें उसका सामना करना चाहिए।

