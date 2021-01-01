पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज का जीवन मंत्र:महिलाएं परिवार का आधार हैं, वे घर की देखभाल और बच्चों का पालन-पोषण करती हैं; इसलिए वे सर्वश्रेष्ठ हैं

2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • कॉपी लिंक

कहानी- पुराने समय में एक दिन सभी ऋषि-मुनियों में इस बात को लेकर बहस हो रही थी कि कौन श्रेष्ठ है? काफी समय बाद भी इस प्रश्न का सही उत्तर नहीं मिल सका तो सभी ने सोचा कि हमें वेद व्यासजी के पास चलना चाहिए।

वेद व्यास ने शास्त्रों का अध्ययन किया है और लेखन भी किया है। सभी ऋषि-मुनि व्यासजी के पास पहुंचे। उस समय वे नदी में स्नान कर रहे थे। उन्होंने नदी में से सिर बाहर निकाला और कहा, 'कलियुग सर्वश्रेष्ठ है।' और डुबकी लगाई। सिर बाहर निकालकर फिर कहा कि, 'सेवक सर्वश्रेष्ठ हैं।' इसके बाद उन्होंने फिर डुबकी लगाई। इस बार सिर बाहर निकालकर बोले, 'महिलाएं सर्वश्रेष्ठ होती हैं।'

कुछ देर बाद जब वे नदी से बाहर निकले तो सभी ऋषियों ने कहा, 'हमारे मन में जो सवाल था, उसे आपने जान लिया और उसका उत्तर भी दे दिया। लेकिन, इनका आधार क्या है?'

व्यासजी बोले, 'आप सभी का प्रश्न है कि सर्वश्रेष्ठ कौन हैं? मैं कहता हूं कलियुग, सेवक और महिलाएं सर्वश्रेष्ठ होती हैं। अनेक तपस्याएं करने के बाद जो पुण्य मिलता है, वह कलियुग में सिर्फ भगवान का नाम लेने से मिल जाता है। सेवक सेवा करते हैं, इसलिए वे सर्वश्रेष्ठ हैं। महिलाएं घर में रहकर परिवार और बच्चों की देखभाल करती हैं, इस कारण वे सर्वश्रेष्ठ होती हैं।'

व्यासजी की ये बात सभी ऋषि-मुनियों को समझ में आ गई।

सीख - इस प्रसंग से हमें तीन सीख मिलती हैं। पहली, अभी कलियुग चल रहा है। इस समय थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में भगवान का ध्यान करते रहना चाहिए। क्योंकि, इससे पॉजिटिव एनर्जी मिलती है। दूसरी, जब भी मौका मिले तो सेवा जरूर करनी चाहिए। इससे दूसरों की दुआएं मिलती हैं और हमारा मन भी शांत होता है। तीसरी सीख ये है कि महिलाओं का हमेशा सम्मान करें। जो महिलाएं घर में रहकर अपने परिवार और बच्चों की देखभाल करती हैं, उनके लिए ये बातें न सोचें कि इन्हें ज्यादा समझ नहीं है, पढ़ी-लिखी नहीं हैं तो घर में रहती हैं। परिवार और बच्चों की निस्वार्थ भाव से देखभाल करने वाली स्त्रियां सर्वश्रेष्ठ होती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser