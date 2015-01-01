पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:मेष राशि के लोग बुधवार को योजनाओं पर ध्यान दें, मिथुन राशि के लोगों की बढ़ सकती हैं परेशानियां

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 18 नवंबर का दिन

बुधवार, 18 नवंबर को टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष राशि के लोगों को अपनी योजनाओं पर ध्यान देना होगा। मिथुन राशि के लोगों को सतर्क रहकर काम करना होगा, क्योंकि आज इनकी परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार, 18 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - SEVEN OF PENTACLES

घर के लिए बड़ी खरीदारी करते वक्त आर्थिक योजनाओं पर भी ध्यान देना होगा। किसी भी काम के लिए अभी तक जमा की हुई पूंजी को जरूरत से ज्यादा इस्तेमाल ना करें क्योंकि भविष्य में फिर से यही पूंजी जमा कर पाना आपके लिए थोड़ा कठिन हो सकता है। यदि आप लोन लेने की सोच रहे हैं तो गोल्ड लोन लेने से परहेज रखें।

करियर: सरकारी काम करने की इच्छा रखने वालों को और मेहनत लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: आपकी सहायता से पार्टनर भावनात्मक रूप से सक्षम महसूस कर सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: मानसिक रूप से कमजोर होने की वजह से उत्साह कम रहेगा।

लकी कलर: पर्पल

लकी नंबर: 2

वृषभ - QUEEN OF CUPS

आज की परिस्थिति और लोगों का बर्ताव इन बातों का केवल आज निरीक्षण करते रहें, किसी भी बात पर आपको खुद होकर टिप्पणी देने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। आपके निरीक्षण द्वारा आपको कई सारी सहजता से ना दिखने वाली बातों के बारे में आपको जानकारी मिलेगी इसका योग्य उपयोग आपको भविष्य में लोगों के प्रति क्या बर्ताव रखना है और परिस्थिति का किस तरह से सामना करना है यह पता चलेगा।

करियर: जितनी जिम्मेदारियां आप निभा सकते हैं उतना ही काम के बारे में कमिटमेंट दे।

लव: आपकी मानसिक स्थिति का असर आपके रिलेशनशिप पर होगा।

हेल्थ: पानी द्वारा इंफेक्शन होने की संभावना।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर: 1

मिथुन - FOUR OF PENTACLES

आपकी समस्याओं को लेकर आज आप अधिक परेशान रहेंगे, लेकिन समस्या के बारे में सिर्फ विचार ही जारी रहेगा क्या कृति करनी है इस बात की क्लेरिटी आने में अभी वक्त लग सकता है। आपकी परेशानी की जड़ तक जाने की कोशिश भी आपको उपाय दे सकती है।

करियर: कॉन्ट्रैक्ट बेसिस पर काम करने वालों को नया कांटेक्ट मिलने में अभी और वक्त लग सकता है।

लव: आपके और पार्टनर के बीच में चल रहे तनाव को चर्चा करके सुलझाया जा सकता है।

हेल्थ: शरीर में लोह की कमी हो सकती है जिसकी वजह से थकान और चिड़चिड़ापन महसूस हो रहा होगा।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर : 6

कर्क - EIGHT OF SWORDS

आपके आसपास की परिस्थिति में आपको मन जैसा बदलाव ना देख पाना दुखी हो सकते हैं। मन में चल रहे विचारों को योग्य तरीके से प्रकट करने का मार्ग आपको ढूंढना होगा जो आप पर बन रहे मन के दबाव दूर करेगा और आपको रास्ता भी दिखाने के लिए उपयुक्त होगा। एक ही जगह पर काफी देर तक बैठे रहना भी नहीं उर्जा को आने से रोक रहा है इसलिए योग या हल्का व्यायाम करते रहे।

करियर: आपको अगला लक्ष्य तय करके उसके प्रति काम करना शुरू करना होगा।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा सहयोग न मिलना आपके अंदर अकेलेपन की भावना ला सकता है।

हेल्थ: इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने पर अधिक ध्यान देना होगा।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 8

सिंह - THREE OF PENTACLES

यदि घर में रिनोवेशन या कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम शुरू करना चाहते हैं तो काम के बीच बीच में रुकावटें आती रहेंगी। जब तक आपको काम के लिए योग्य सहायक नहीं मिलते तब तक काम की शुरुआत ना करें। प्रॉपर्टीज संबंधित झगड़े आसानी से सुलझने लगेंगे फिर भी महत्वपूर्ण बातें और उनसे जुड़े दस्तावेजों को संभाल कर रखें।

करियर: आर्किटेक्ट के विद्यार्थियों को अपने काम द्वारा और जान पहचान बढ़ाकर नया काम मिल सकते हैं।

लव: विवाह संबंधित निर्णय परिवार के साथ चर्चा करके ही ले।

हेल्थ: कमर दर्द की वजह से परेशानी हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 3

कन्या - THE WORLD

आपको मिल रही छोटी बातों में प्रगति का भी आनंद लेना सीखे। अपने विचारों को बदलकर आप जीवन के प्रति सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण बना सकते हैं। इसके लिए ग्रिटीट्यूड जर्नलिंग जर्नलिंग आपके लिए उपयुक्त होगी। आज आपको क्या नहीं मिला है इससे ज्यादा क्या मिला है इस बात पर अधिक ध्यान देना होगा जो आपके अंदर सकारात्मक भावनाएं बनाकर रखेगा।

करियर: काम करते समय आलस से दूर ही रहे वरना काम से जुड़ी उलझाने बढ़ सकती है।

लव: रिलेशनशिप के प्रति आपकी और आपके पार्टनर के क्या अपेक्षाएं हैं इस बात पर सविस्तर चर्चा करें।

हेल्थ: घुटने और पैरों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 7

तुला - TEN OF PENTACLES

यदि परिवार के किसी व्यक्ति के साथ पैसों की वजह से बहस हो रही हो तो अपनी बात को योग्य तरीके से बताने की कोशिश करते रहे। व्यापारियों को अपने काम के स्टाफ में थोड़े बदलाव करने की आवश्यकता होगी। लोगों की आप के प्रति निष्ठा पर रखकर ही निर्णय ले। यदि आप आर्थिक संकट का सामना कर रहे हो तो इस बात की चर्चा नौकरों के सामने करने से परहेज रखें।

करियर: नया काम शुरू करने में या काम को बढ़ाने के लिए आर्थिक सहायता आसानी से उपलब्ध होगी।

लव: परिवार संबंधित या आपके व्यक्तिगत जीवन संबंधित कोई भी परेशानी पार्टनर से ना छुपाए।

हेल्थ: वायरल इंफेक्शन की वजह से पूरे परिवार को तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 9

वृश्चिक - FOUR OF SWORDS

आपकी सेहत पर आपको अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। सेहत में आ रहा नकारात्मक बदलाव और भावनात्मक रूप से कमजोर रहना दोनों आपके लिए बड़ी परेशानी खड़ी कर सकता है। आपकी इच्छा शक्ति द्वारा आप परिस्थिति को बदल सकते हैं इसलिए सकारात्मक भावनाएं बनाकर रखने पर ध्यान देना होगा।

करियर: काम की जगह आप के खिलाफ बोली जाने वाली बातों के बारे में आपको पता चल सकता है। लेकिन इन बातों का मसला ना बनाएं।

लव: नए रिलेशनशिप की शुरुआत करते समय अपने भूतकाल के बारे में पार्टनर को सारी जानकारी देना आपके लिए ठीक रहेगा।

हेल्थ : पेट और छाती संबंधित विकार सता सकते हैं।

लकी कलर: ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 4

धनु - THE HERMIT

एक समय किसी एक काम पर ही ध्यान दें। हर बात के बारे में पूरी जानकारी मिल पाना किसी के लिए भी आसान नहीं होता इसलिए योजना बनाते समय निजी भविष्य से जुड़ी बातों पर ही ध्यान देना होगा। हर बात का रिजल्ट जानने की कोशिश आपका सिर्फ वक्त बर्बाद कर रही है।

करियर: आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने पर ध्यान दें।

लव: अपनी अपेक्षाएं खुलकर बोलने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ: चिंता और तनाव की वजह से जीवनशैली और खानपान पर असर होगा।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 5

मकर - NINE OF WANDS

लोगों द्वारा बोली जाने वाली बातों का असर आप पर अधिक होगा जिसकी वजह से आप दुखी भी हो सकते हैं लेकिन आपको यह समझने की जरूरत है कि हर बात पर अपना नियंत्रण नहीं होता खास करके लोगों द्वारा रखी सोच और बोली जानी जाने वाली बातों पर इसलिए आप अपने प्रति कितने सकारात्मक हैं और समाधान करने वाले हैं, यह बात अधिक मायने रखती है।

करियर: कम से जुड़ी डेडलाइन को अधिक गंभीरता से लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: पार्टनर और आपके बीच में चल रहे विवाद की वजह से दूरियां और बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ: सिर में लगी हुई चोट ठीक होने में वक्त लगेगा।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

कुंभ - THE HANGEDMAN

हम जीवन की तरफ जैसा दृष्टिकोण रखते हैं, वैसे ही बातें हमें नजर आती है। इसलिए अपनी भावनाओं को और दृष्टिकोण को सकारात्मक रखना है या नकारात्मक यह बात आप ही के हाथ में होगी। आपके आसपास के लोग और मित्र परिवार का असर आपकी मानसिक स्थिति पर हो रहा है। यदि परिस्थिति आपके मन के खिलाफ है तो उसमें बदलाव लाने की कोशिश अभी को करनी होगी।

करियर : काम में आ रही परेशानी की वजह से आपकी रूचि कम हो सकती हैं।

लव: नवविवाहिता को शुरुआत के समय में कुछ कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है ।

हेल्थ: सेहत को ठीक करने के लिए पूरी तरह से बेड रेस्ट लें।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 3

मीन - EIGHT OF CUPS

थोड़ी प्रगति देखने के बाद आप तुरंत काम से विचलित होने लगते हो इसलिए आपको बार-बार शून्य से शुरुआत करनी पड़ रही है। आपके अंदर चल रहे भावनात्मक द्वंद्व को मिटाने की कोशिश आप ही को करनी होगी लेकिन इसके लिए भावनाओं के प्रति आपकी समझ में अच्छी होनी चाहिए।

करियर: नए काम की शुरुआत करते समय क्लाइंट के साथ पुराने पैसों का व्यवहार ठीक तरह से रखिए।

लव: रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी भूतकाल की घटनाओं को भुलाकर रिश्ते की नए से शुरुआत करने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बढ़ता डिहाइड्रेशन तकलीफ दे सकता है। इसलिए पानी का प्रयोग उचित मात्रा में करना होगा।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 4

