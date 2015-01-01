पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षय पुण्य का व्रत:आंवला नवमी 23 नवंबर को, इस दिन की गई पूजा और दान का फल कभी खत्म नहीं होता

एक घंटा पहले
  • पुराणों के मुताबिक इस दिन आंवला खाने और इस पेड़ की पूजा से बढ़ती है समृद्धि और सेहत

दिवाली के 8 दिन बाद यानी कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की नवमी तिथि पर आंवला नवमी व्रत किया जाता है। इसे अक्षय नवमी भी कहा जाता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि आंवला नवमी स्वयं सिद्ध मुहूर्त है। इस दिन दान, जप व तप सभी अक्षय होकर मिलते हैं अर्थात इनका कभी क्षय नहीं होता हैं। भविष्य, स्कंद, पद्म और विष्णु पुराण के मुताबिक इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा की जाती है। पूरे दिन व्रत रखा जाता है। पूजा के बाद इस पेड़ की छाया में बैठकर खाना खाया जाता है। माना जाता है कि ऐसा करने से हर तरह के पाप और बीमारियां दूर होती हैं।

इसलिए मनाते हैं आंवला नवमीधर्म ग्रंथों के जानकार पं. मिश्र के मुताबिक पद्म पुराण में बताया गया है कि भगवान शिव ने कार्तिकेय को कहा है आंवला वृक्ष साक्षात विष्णु का ही स्वरूप है। यह विष्णु प्रिय है और इसके स्मरण से ही गोदान के बराबर फल मिलता है। आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे श्रीहरि विष्णु के दामोदर स्वरूप की पूजा की जाती है। अक्षय नवमी की पूजा संतान प्राप्ति एवं सुख, समृद्धि एवं कई जन्मों तक पुण्य क्षय न होने की कामना से किया जाता है। इस दिन लोग परिवार सहित आंवला के पेड़ के नीचे भोजन तैयार कर ग्रहण करते हैं। इसके बाद ब्राह्मणों को द्रव्य, अन्न एवं अन्य वस्तुओं का दान करते हैं।

मान्यताएं

  • इस दिन महर्षि च्यवन ने आंवले का सेवन किया था। जिससे उन्हें फिर से यौवन मिला था। इसलिए इस दिन आंवला खाना चाहिए।
  • कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष की नवमी पर आंवले के पेड़ की परिक्रमा करने पर बीमारियों और पापों से छुटकारा मिलता है।
  • इस दिन भगवान विष्णु का वास आंवले में होता है। इसलिए इस पेड़ की पूजा से समृद्धि बढ़ती है और दरिद्रता नहीं आती।
  • अक्षय नवमी पर मां लक्ष्मी ने पृथ्वी लोक में भगवान विष्णु और शिवजी की पूजा आंवले के रूप में की थी और इसी पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन ग्रहण किया था।
  • मान्यता ये भी है कि इसी दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने कंस वध से पहले तीन वनों की परिक्रमा की थी। इस वजह से अक्षय नवमी पर लाखों भक्त मथुरा-वृदांवन की परिक्रमा भी करते हैं।
