पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आज के विचार:क्रोध से मूर्खता उत्पन्न होती है, मूर्खता से सोचने-समझने की शक्ति खत्म हो जाती है और इंसान स्वयं नष्ट हो जाता है

36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुस्से को मौन से काबू कर सकते हैं, रोज ध्यान करने से मन शांत होता है और क्रोध को कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं

क्रोधित व्यक्ति अपना मुंह खोल लेता है और आंख बंद कर लेता है। तब उसे ये नहीं दिखता है कि वह किसके सामने बोल रहा है और उसके बोल से सामने वाले को तकलीफ हो रही है। वह सिर्फ बोलता रहता है।

क्रोध को मौन से काबू किया जा सकता है। अगर स्वभाव में क्रोध बढ़ता जा रहा है तो रोज ध्यान करना चाहिए। ध्यान करने से मन शांत रहता है और गुस्से को कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं।

जानिए क्रोध से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे विचार, जिन्हें अपनाने से हम इस बुराई को नियंत्रित कर सकते हैं...

ये भी पढ़ें...

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट की पहली सीख, कोई बात कहने से पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि सुनने वाला कौन है

जब कोई आपकी तारीफ करे तो यह जरूर देखें कि उसमें सच्चाई कितनी है और कितना झूठ है

आज का जीवन मंत्र:अकेली महिला समाज में असुरक्षित क्यों है? क्यों नारी देह आकर्षण, अधिकार और अपराध का शिकार बनती जा रही है?

कार्तिक मास आज से - जीवन के तीन खास पहलुओं को पूरी तरह से जीने का महीना है कार्तिक, दीपावली के पांच दिन पांच भावनाओं के प्रतीक हैं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें