उत्तराखंड:18 मई को खुलेंगे बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट, शिवरात्रि पर तय होगी केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खोलने की तारीख

9 मिनट पहले
उत्तराखंड और देश के चारों धामों में से एक बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट मंगलवार, 18 मई की सुबह 4.15 बजे दर्शन के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। शिवरात्रि (11 मार्च) को केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खोलने की तारीख तय होगी। गंगोत्री और यमुनोत्री के कपाट हर साल अक्षय तृतीया पर खुलते हैं। इस साल अक्षय तृतीया 14 मई को है।

बद्रीनाथ धाम के धर्माधिकार भुवनचंद्र उनियाल ने बताया वसंत पंचमी के अवसर पर टिहरी नरेश महाराजा मनुजेंद्र शाह द्वारा बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट खोलने की तारीख नरेंद्रनगर राज महल में घोषित की गई। कुलपुरोहित और पंडितों द्वारा विधि-विधान से पूजा अर्चना कर कपाट खोलने की तिथि निकाली गई है।

शीतकाल में नारद मुनि करते हैं बद्रीनाथ की पूजा

पिछले साल 19 नवबंर को बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट शीतकाल के बंद किए गए थे। अभी कपाट बंद हैं। मान्यता है कि शीतकाल में नारद मुनि बद्रीनाथ की पूजा करते हैं। कपाट खुलने के बाद यहां नर यानी रावल पूजा करते हैं और बंद होने पर नारदजी पूजा करते हैं। यहां लीलाढुंगी नाम की एक जगह है। यहां नारदजी का मंदिर है। कपाट बंद होने के बाद बद्रीनाथ में पूजा का प्रभार नारदमुनि का रहता है।

आदिगुरु शंकराचार्य के गांव से नियुक्त होते हैं रावल

रावल ईश्वरप्रदास नंबूदरी 2014 से बद्रीनाथ के रावल हैं। बद्रीनाथ कपाट बंद होने के बाद वे अपने गांव राघवपुरम पहुंच जाते हैं। ये गांव केरल के पास स्थित है। आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य द्वारा तय की गई व्यवस्था के अनुसार ही रावल नियुक्त किए जाते हैं। केरल स्थित राघवपुरम गांव में नंबूदरी संप्रदाय के लोग रहते हैं। इसी गांव से रावल नियुक्त किए जाते हैं। रावल आजीवन ब्रह्मचारी रहते हैं।

तिल के तेल से होता है बद्रीनाथ का अभिषेक

16 फरवरी को गाडू घड़ा (तेल कलश) नृसिंह मंदिर जोशीमठ और योग ध्यान बदरी पांडुकेश्वर में पूजा अर्चना के बाद राजदरबार को सौंपा गया। जब बद्रीनाथ के कपाट खुलते हैं, तब इसी घड़े में तिल का तेल भरकर डिमरी पुजारी बद्रीनाथ पहुंचते हैं। कपाट खुलने के बाद इस तेल से भगवान का अभिषेक किया जाता है।

उत्तराखंड चारधान देवस्थानम् बोर्ड के मीडिया प्रभारी डॉ. हरीश गौड़ के अनुसार कार्यक्रम में महारानी माला राजलक्ष्मी शाह, बद्रीनाथ धाम के रावल ईश्वरी प्रसाद नंबूदरी, राजगुरु माधव प्रसाद नोटियाल, स्वस्तिक नोटियाल के साथ ही देवस्थानम् बोर्ड के कई अधिकारी और कर्मचारी भी मौजूद थे।

मंदिर से जुड़ी खास बातें

मान्यता है कि पुराने समय में भगवान विष्णुजी ने इसी क्षेत्र में तपस्या की थी। उस समय महालक्ष्मी ने बदरी यानी बेर का पेड़ बनकर विष्णुजी को छाया प्रदान की थी। लक्ष्मीजी के इस सर्मपण से भगवान प्रसन्न हुए। विष्णुजी ने इस जगह को बद्रीनाथ नाम से प्रसिद्ध होने का वरदान दिया था।

नर-नारायण ने बद्री नामक वन में तप की थी। यही उनकी तपस्या स्थली है। महाभारत काल में नर-नारायण ने श्रीकृष्ण और अर्जुन के रूप में अवतार लिया था। यहां श्री योगध्यान बद्री, श्री भविष्य बद्री, श्री वृद्ध बद्री, श्री आदि बद्री इन सभी रूपों में भगवान बद्रीनाथ यहां निवास करते हैं।

कैसे पहुंच सकते हैं मंदिर तक

बद्रीनाथ के सबसे का करीबी रेलवे स्टेशन ऋषिकेश है। ये स्टेशन बद्रीनाथ से करीब 297 किमी दूर स्थित है। ऋषिकेश भारत के सभी प्रमुख शहरों से जुड़ा है। बद्रीनाथ के लिए सबसे नजदीक स्थित जॉली ग्रांट एयरपोर्ट देहरादून में है। ये एयरपोर्ट यहां से करीब 314 किमी दूर स्थित है। ऋषिकेश और देहरादून से बद्रीनाथ आसानी से पहुंचा जा सकता है। इस समय देशभर में कोरोनावायरस की वजह से आवागमन के सार्वजनिक साधन सुचारू रूप से चल नहीं रहे हैं। इन दिनों वायु मार्ग से या निजी वाहन से यहां आसानी से पहुंचा जा सकता है।

