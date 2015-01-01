पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नीतियां:अच्छे मित्र के गुण- दोस्त को पाप करने से बचाएं, उसकी बातें गुप्त रखें और गुणों को प्रकट करें, बुरे समय में साथ न छोड़ें

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विक्रमादित्य से पहले भर्तृहरि थे उज्जैन के राजा, भर्तृहरि ने की थी नीतिशतक की रचना

पुराने समय में उज्जैन के सम्राट विक्रमादित्य थे। विक्रमादित्य के नाम से ही विक्रम संवत प्रचलित है। इस साल विक्रम संवत् 2077 चल रहा है। विक्रमादित्य से पहले भर्तृहरि ही उज्जैन के राजा थे। मान्यता है कि भर्तृहरि की पत्नी पिंगला ने उन्हें धोखा दिया था। इस वजह से उन्होंने राजपाठ छोड़कर संन्यास धारण किया था। इसके बाद विक्रमादित्य को राजा नियुक्त कर दिया गया था।

भर्तृहरि ने नीति शतकम्, वैराग्य शतकम्, श्रृंगारशतक नाम के 3 महत्वपूर्ण ग्रंथों की रचना की थी। नीति शतकम् में जीवन प्रबंधन के सूत्र बताए गए हैं। जानिए नीति शतक की कुछ खास नीतियां, जिन्हें अपनाने से हमारी कई समस्याएं खत्म हो सकती हैं...

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें