पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हिन्दी पंचांग:28 फरवरी तक आएंगे 5 बड़े पर्व, जानिए किस दिन कौन से शुभ काम किए जा सकते हैं

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी, 27 फरवरी को मनाई जाएगी माघ पूर्णिमा

हिन्दी पंचांग के मुताबिक 2021 का दूसरा महीना फरवरी बहुत खास रहने वाला है। इस माह में 5 बड़े पर्व मनाए जाएंगे। अभी हिन्दी पंचांग का 11वां माह माघ चल रहा है। इस माह में पवित्र नदियों में स्नान, सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने का और मंत्र जाप करने की परंपरा है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार माघ माह में 5 बड़े पर्व मनाए जाएंगे। जानिए ये पर्व कौन-कौन से हैं और इन दिनों में कौन-कौन से शुभ काम किए जा सकते हैं...

7 और 23 फरवरी को एकादशी
इस माह में 7 और 23 फरवरी को एकादशी का व्रत किया जाएगा। 7 तारीख को षट्तिला एकादशी रहेगी। इस दिन विष्णु पूजा के अलावा तिल का दान करने की और तिल का उबटन लगाकर स्नान करने का विशेष महत्व है। इस तिथि पर खाने में तिल का सेवन करें।

11 फरवरी को मौनी अमावस्या
माघ मास की अमावस्या पर मौन रहकर पूजा-पाठ करने की परंपरा है। कुछ लोग इस तिथि पर मौन रहकर ध्यान, तप, जाप करते हैं। अमावस्या पर पितरों के लिए धूप-ध्यान और तर्पण आदि शुभ काम करना चाहिए। इस दिन जरूरत लोगों को धन और अनाज दान करें। पीपल को जल चढ़ाएं और परिक्रमा करें।

12 फरवरी से शुरू होगी गुप्त नवरात्रि
12 फरवरी को सूर्य कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इसे कुंभ संक्रांति कहते हैं। संक्रांति पर पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करने और सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की परंपरा है। इसी दिन से नौ दिवसीय गुप्त नवरात्रि भी शुरू हो रही है। इन दिनों में देवी मां की गुप्त साधनाएं की जाती हैं।

16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी
वसंत पंचमी पर देवी सरस्वती का प्रकट उत्सव मनाया जाता है। माता को सफेद फूल चढ़ाएं और धूप-दीप जलाकर पूजा करें। जरूरतमंद बच्चों को पढ़ाई के लिए अपनी शक्ति के अनुसार धन और किताबों का दान करें।

27 फरवरी को माघ पूर्णिमा
फरवरी के अंत 27 तारीख को माघ मास की अंतिम तिथि पूर्णिमा रहेगी। इस दिन भगवान सत्यनारायण की कथा करने का महत्व काफी अधिक है। सुबह स्नान के बाद सूर्य को अर्घ्य चढ़ाएं। किसी मंदिर हनुमान चालीसा या सुंदरकांड का पाठ करें। इस पूर्णिमा पर नदी में स्नान करने के बाद दान-पुण्य करने की परंपरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें