  Chhath Mahaparva 2020, Chhath Maiya, Chhat Puja 2020 Dates, Traditions About Chhat Puja, Surya Puja Vidhi, Significance Of Chhat Puja

छठ पूजा 20 को:चार दिन का छठ महापर्व आज से शुरू, क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा, कौन हैं छठ मैया

  • नदी में स्नान करके सूर्य को चढ़ाया जाता है अर्घ्य, इससे प्रसन्न होती हैं सूर्यदेव की बहन छठ माता

बिहार, झारखंड और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा त्योहार छठ पूजा 20 नवंबर को है। इसके उत्सव की शुरुआत आज से हो रही है। इसमें छठ मैया का पूजन और सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। पूरे बिहार का ये एकमात्र ऐसा पर्व है, जिसे हर वर्ग एक साथ मनाता है। ये उत्सव चार दिन चलता है। पहले दिन यानी 18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय है, 19 को खरना, 20 को छठ पूजा और 21 को सुबह सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। ये सूर्य और प्रकृति के प्रति आभार प्रकट करने का पर्व है।

क्यों महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है सूर्य पूजन?

सूर्य को ग्रंथों में प्रत्यक्ष देवता यानी ऐसा भगवान माना है जिसे हम खुद देख सकते हैं। सूर्य ऊर्जा का स्रोत है और इसकी किरणों से विटामिन डी जैसे तत्व शरीर को मिलते हैं। दूसरा, सूर्य मौसम चक्र को चलाने वाला ग्रह है। ज्योतिष के नजरिए से देखा जाए तो सूर्य आत्मा का ग्रह माना गया है। सूर्य पूजा आत्मविश्वास जगाने के लिए की जाती है।

पुराणों के नजरिए से देखें तो सूर्य को पंचदेवों में से एक माना गया है, ये पंच देव हैं ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, शिव, दुर्गा और सूर्य। किसी भी शुभ काम की शुरुआत में सूर्य की पूजा अनिवार्य रूप से की जाती है। शादी करते समय भी सूर्य की स्थिति खासतौर पर देखी जाती है। भविष्य पुराण से ब्राह्म पर्व में श्रीकृष्ण ने अपने पुत्र सांब को सूर्य पूजा का महत्व बताया है। बिहार में मान्यता प्रचलित है कि पुराने समय में सीता, कुंती और द्रोपदी ने भी ये व्रत किया था।

सूर्य की ही बहन हैं छठ माता

माना जाता है कि छठ माता सूर्यदेव की बहन हैं। जो लोग इस तिथि पर छठ माता के भाई सूर्य को जल चढ़ाते हैं, उनकी मनोकामनाएं छठ माता पूरी करती हैं। छठ माता बच्चों की रक्षा करने वाली देवी हैं। इस व्रत को करने से संतान को लंबी आयु का वरदान मिलता है। मार्कण्डेय पुराण में इस बात का उल्लेख मिलता है कि प्रकृति ने अपने आप को छह भागों में विभाजित किया है। इनके छठे अंश को सर्वश्रेष्ठ मातृ देवी के रूप में जाना जाता है, जो ब्रह्मा की मानस पुत्री हैं। माना ये भी जाता है कि देवी दुर्गा के छठे रूप कात्यायनी ही छठ मैया हैं।

छठ पूजा के लिए व्रत करने वाला व्यक्ति करीब 36 घंटे तक निर्जल रहता है। सप्तमी की सुबह सूर्य पूजा के बाद व्रत खोला जाता है और अन्न-जल ग्रहण किया जाता है।
नहाय-खाय में करते हैं घर की साफ-सफाई

छठ तिथि से दो दिन पहले चतुर्थी तिथि पर पूरे घर की साफ-सफाई की जाती है। इसे नहाय-खाय कहते हैं। इस दिन पूजा-पाठ के बाद शुद्ध सात्विक भोजन किया जाता है। इसी से छठ पर्व की शुरुआत मानी जाती है।

36 घंटे का व्रत, बिना खाने और पानी के होती है पूजा

छठ माता के लिए निर्जला व्रत किया जाता है यानी व्रत करने वाले लोग करीब 36 घंटे तक पानी भी नहीं पीते हैं। आमतौर पर ये व्रत महिलाएं ही करती हैं। इसकी शुरुआत पंचमी तिथि पर खरना करने के बाद होती है। खरना यानी तन और मन का शुद्धिकरण। इसमें व्रत करने वाला शाम को गुड़ या कद्दू की खीर ग्रहण करता है।

इसके बाद छठ पूजन पूरा करने के बाद ही भोजन किया जाता है। छठ तिथि की सुबह छठ माता का भोग बनाया जाता है और शाम डूबते सूर्य को जल चढ़ाया जाता है। इसके बाद सप्तमी की सुबह फिर से सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। इस तरह 36 घंटे का व्रत पूरा होता है।

ये है छठ व्रत की कथा

कथा सतयुग की है। उस समय शर्याति नाम के राजा थे। राजा की कई पत्नियां थीं लेकिन बेटी एक ही थी। उसका नाम था सुकन्या। एक दिन राजा शिकार खेलने गए। साथ में सुकन्या भी थीं। जंगल में च्यवन नाम के ऋषि तपस्या कर रहे थे।

ऋषि काफी समय से तपस्या कर रहे थे, इस वजह से उनके शरीर के आसपास दीमकों ने घर बना लिए थे। सुकन्या ने खेलते हुई दीमक की बांबी में सूखी घास के कुछ तिनके डाल दिए। उस जगह पर ऋषि की आंखें थीं। तिनकों से ऋषि की आंखें फूट गईं। इससे ऋषि गुस्सा हो गए, उनकी तपस्या टूट गई।

जब ये बात राजा को मालूम हुई तो वे माफी मांगने के लिए ऋषि के पास पहुंचे। राजा ने ऋषि को अपनी बेटी सुकन्या सेवा के लिए सौंप दी। इसके बाद सुकन्या ऋषि च्यवन की सेवा करने लगी।

कार्तिक मास में एक दिन सुकन्या पानी भरने जा रही थी, तभी उसे एक नागकन्या मिली। नागकन्या ने कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी तिथि को सूर्य पूजा और व्रत करने के लिए कहा। सुकन्या ने पूरे विधि-विधान और सच्चे मन से छठ का व्रत किया। व्रत के प्रभाव से च्यवन मुनि की आंखें ठीक हो गईं। तभी से हर साल छठ पूजा का पर्व मनाया जाने लगा।

