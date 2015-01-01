पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ पर्व 18 से 21 तक:इस बार छठ पूजा में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का शुभ संयोग, भगवान सूर्य को 'रवियोग' में दिए जाएंगे दोनों अर्घ्य

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ महोत्सव में एक द्विपुष्कर, दो सर्वार्थसिद्धि और हर दिन रवियोग बनने से मिलेगा व्रत और पूजा का पूरा फल

छठ पूजा 20 नवंबर को है। नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू होने वाले इस पर्व में भगवान सूर्य की विशेष उपासना की जाती है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र का कहना है कि इस बार छठ पर्व में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का विशेष संयोग बन रहा है। इस महोत्सव की शुरुआत "रवियोग में हो रही है और हर दिन ये योग बन रहा है। रवियोग में ही भगवान सूर्य को दोनों अर्घ्य दिए जाएंगे। सूर्य की विशेष स्थिति के कारण ये संयोग बनता है। छठ महोत्सव में एक द्विपुष्कर, दो सर्वार्थसिद्धि और चार रवियोग बन रहे हैं। आखिरी दिन 3 शुभ योगों का होना भी इस पर्व को और भी खास बना रहा है।

रवियोग: सूर्य का विशेष प्रभाव होने से इस योग को शुभ और बेहद प्रभावशाली भी माना जाता है। सूर्य की पवित्र ऊर्जा से भरपूर होने से इस योग में किए गए काम में सफलता की संभावना बहुत बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही अनिष्ट की आंशका भी खत्म हो जाती है। इसे दुख को खत्म करने वाला और मनोकामना पूरी करने वाला योग भी कहा जाता है। इस शुभ योग में सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से रोग खत्म होते हैं और उम्र बढ़ती है। (पं.मिश्रा के मुताबिक)

18 को नहाय खाय और 21 को आखिरी अर्घ्य
सूर्य देवता को समर्पित चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व आज से शुरू हो रहा है। ये व्रत संतान की लंबी उम्र की कामना से किया जाता है। इस महोत्सव में नहाय-खाय का विधान 18 नवंबर को किया जाएगा। 19 को खरना, 20 को संध्याकालीन अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा और इस पर्व के आखिरी दिन 21 तारीख को उदय होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद पारण करके व्रत पूरा किया जाएगा।

किस दिन कौन सा शुभ योग
18 नवंबर: रवियोग सूर्योदय से सुबह 10.40 तक
19 नवंबर: रवियोग सुबह 9:40 से दोपहर 2:30 तक
20 नवंबर: सर्वार्थसिद्धि और रवियोग, पूरे दिन
21 नवंबर: द्विपुष्कर योग पूरे दिन, सर्वार्थसिद्धि और रवियोग योग सुबह 9:55 तक

36 घंटे तक रहते हैं बिना पानी पीए
छठ पूजा चार दिवसीय उत्सव है। इसकी शुरुआत कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि से होती है और समापन सप्तमी को होता है। छठ व्रत करने वाले लगातार 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखते हैं। इस व्रत में शुद्धता पर बहुत ज्यादा ध्यान दिया जाता है, जिससे इसे कठिन व्रतों में एक माना जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें