पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परंपरा और विज्ञान:छठ पूजा सिर्फ एक धार्मिक अनुष्ठान नहीं है इसका वैज्ञानिक और औषधीय महत्व भी है

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूर्य की परा बैगनी किरणों के दुष्प्रभाव से बचने के लिए पानी में खड़े रहकर दिया जाता है अर्घ्य
  • ग्लूकोज और कैल्शियम से भरपूर होते हैं छठ के प्रसाद

छठ महज एक धार्मिक अनुष्ठान नहीं, इसमें विज्ञान भी छुपा है। व्रत करने वाले शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से इसके लिए तैयार होते हैं। छठ पूजा के दौरान इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली चीजें शरद ऋतु को अनुसार ही होती हैं। पद्मश्री पुरूस्कार पाने वाले हृदयरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. के.के.अग्रवाल के मुताबिक कार्तिक महीने में प्रजनन शक्ति बढ़ती है और गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए विटामिन-डी बहुत जरूरी होता है। इसलिए सूर्य पूजा की परंपरा बनाई गई है।

वैज्ञानिक और औषधीय महत्व
सूर्य को जल देने की बात करें तो इसके पीछे रंगों का विज्ञान छुपा है। इंसान के शरीर में रंगों का संतुलन बिगड़ने से भी कई बीमारियों के शिकार होने का खतरा होता है। प्रिज्म के सिद्धांत के मुताबिक सुबह सूर्यदेव को जल चढ़ाते समय शरीर पर पड़ने वाले प्रकाश से ये रंग संतुलित हो जाते हैं। जिससे रोग प्रतिरोधक शक्ति बढ़ जाती है। त्वचा के रोग कम होते हैं। सूर्य की रोशनी से मिलने वाला विटामिन डी शरीर में पूरा होता है।
वैज्ञानिक नजरिये से देखें तो षष्ठी के दिन विशेष खगोलीय बदलाव होता है। तब सूर्य की परा बैगनी किरणें असामान्य रूप से एकत्र होती हैं और इनके दुष्प्रभावों से बचने के लिए सूर्य की ऊषा और प्रत्यूषा के रहते जल में खड़े रहकर छठ व्रत किया जाता है।

छठ के ज्यादातर प्रसाद में होता है कैल्शियम
चतुर्थी को लौकी और भात का सेवन करना शरीर को व्रत के अनुकूल तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा है। पंचमी को निर्जला व्रत के बाद गन्ने के रस व गुड़ से बनी खीर पर्याप्त ग्लूकोज की मात्रा सृजित करती है। छठ में बनाए जाने वाले अधिकतर प्रसाद में कैल्शियम की भारी मात्रा मौजूद होती है। भूखे रहने के दौरान अथवा उपवास की स्थिति में मानव शरीर नैचुरल कैल्शियम का ज्यादा उपभोग करता है। प्रकृति में सबसे ज्यादा विटामिन-डी सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के समय होता है। अर्घ्य का समय भी यही है। अदरक व गुड़ खाकर पर्व समाप्त किया जाता है। साइंस के अनुसार उपवास के बाद भारी भोजन हानिकारक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें