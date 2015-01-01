पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाय की पूजा ही लक्ष्मी पूजा:दीपावली से पहले सुख और समृद्धि की कामना से किया जाता है गोवत्स द्वादशी व्रत

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भविष्य पुराण का कहना है कि गाय में होता है लक्ष्मीजी सहित सभी देवी-देवताओं का वास

12 नवंबर गुरुवार को गौ वत्स द्वादशी व्रत किया जाएगा। इसमें गाय और उसके बछड़े की पूजा की जाती है। भविष्य पुराण के मुताबिक गाय लक्ष्मी का रूप होती है। गाय की आंखों में सूर्य-चंद्रमा, मुख में रुद्र, गले में विष्णु, शरीर के बीच में सभी देवी-देवता और पिछले हिस्से में ब्रह्मा का वास होता है। इसलिए गाय और उसके बछड़े की पूजा से लक्ष्मी जी सहित सभी देवी-देवता प्रसन्न होते हैं। महिलाएं ये व्रत अपने परिवार की समृद्धि और अच्छी सेहत की कामना के लिए करती हैं।

व्रत और पूजा विधि

  1. इस दिन महिलाएं सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर व्रत और पूजा का संकल्प लेती हैं।
  2. शुभ मुहूर्त में गाय और उसके बछड़े की पूजा करती हैं।
  3. गाय को हरा चारा और रोटी सहित अन्य चीजें खिलाई जाती है।
  4. गाय और बछड़े को सजाया जाता है। इस दिन गाय के दूध और उससे बनी चीजें नहीं खाई जाती है।
  5. गाय का पूरा दूध उसके बछड़े के लिए छोड़ दिया जाता है।
  6. भैंस के दूध का उपयोग किया जाता है।
  7. पूजा के बाद घर में खासतौर से बाजरे की रोटी और अंकुरित अनाज की सब्जी बनाई जाती है।
  8. इस दिन अगर कहीं गाय और बछड़ा नहीं मिल पाए तो चांदी या मिट्टी से बने बछड़े की पूजा भी की जा सकती है।

परिवार की समृद्धि और अच्छी सेहत के लिए ये व्रत
गाय और बछड़े की पूजा से महिलाओं को संतान सुख मिलता है। संतान की अच्छी सेहत और लंबी उम्र के लिए भी ये व्रत किया जाता है। पुराणों में इस व्रत का माहात्म्य बताते हुए कहा गया है कि इस दिन जिस घर की महिलाएं गौमाता की पूजा करती हैं उनका परिवार समृद्ध होता है। इस दिन गाय को रोटी और हरा चारा खिलाकर संतुष्ट करने वालों पर लक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होती हैं। ऐसे परिवार में कभी भ‍ी अकाल मृत्यु नहीं होती है। गाय और बछड़े की पूजा करने से सभी देवी-देवता प्रसन्न होते हैं और जाने-अनजाने में हुए हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

