पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साल के आखिरी 15 दिन:16 से 30 दिसंबर के बीच व्रत-त्योहार के लिए खास 6 तिथियां और खरीदारी के 10 शुभ मुहूर्त

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगहन पूर्णिमा तक बन रहे हैं 4 सर्वार्थसिद्धि, 1 अमृत सिद्धि और 1 त्रिपुष्कर योग

अगहन महीना 1 दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ और 30 को खत्म होगा। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि मार्गशीर्ष महीने का कृष्णपक्ष 14 तारीख को सोमवती अमावस्या के साथ पूरा हुआ। वहीं, अगले दिन सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू हो गया। खरमास के पहले 15 दिनों के दौरान अगहन महीने का शुक्लपक्ष रहेगा। इन दिनों यानी 16 से 30 दिसंबर के बीच 6 तिथियां खास रहेंगी। जिनमें महत्वपूर्ण व्रत-पर्व और त्योहार मनाए जाएंगे।

पं. मिश्रा बताते हैं कि अगहन महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की शुरुआत धनु संक्रांति के साथ हो रही है। इसके बाद विनायक चतुर्थी, विवाह पंचमी, मोक्ष एकादशी, दत्तात्रेय जयंती और अगहन पूर्णिमा जैसे पर्व मनाए जाएंगे। वहीं, खरमास के चलते पूरे महीने भगवान विष्णु और सूर्य की विशेष पूजा की जाएगी। इन दिनों में 1 अमृतसिद्धि, 1 त्रिपुष्कर और 4 सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी रहेंगे। 16, 17, 18, 25 और 26 को कीमती धातुओं की खरीदारी की जा सकती है। वहीं, 21, 23, 24, 28 और 30 को प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी के शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

अगहन महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की आखिरी खास तिथियां
16 दिसंबर, बुधवार : इस दिन सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन तीर्थ स्नान और दान करने से अनंत पुण्य मिलता है।18 दिसंबर, शुक्रवार : इस दिन विनायक चतुर्थी है। सौभाग्य, सुखी दांपत्य जीवन और मनोकामना पूर्ति के लिए इस दिन गणेशजी के लिए व्रत किया जाता है।19 दिसंबर, शनिवार : इस दिन विवाह पंचमी है। त्रेतायुग में इसी तिथि पर श्रीराम और सीता का विवाह हुआ था।25 दिसंबर, शुक्रवार : इस दिन मोक्षदा एकादशी व्रत किया जाएगा। साथ ही गीता जयंती भी मनाई जाएगी। इसी दिन क्रिसमस भी मनाया जाएगा।29 दिसंबर, मंगलवार : इस दिन दत्त पूर्णिमा है। मान्यता है, इसी दिन भगवान दत्तात्रेय का अवतार हुआ था।30 दिसंबर, बुधवार : अगहन मास की पूर्णिमा है। इस तिथि पर नदी में स्नान और दान करने की परंपरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें