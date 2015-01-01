पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

12 नवंबर से दीप पर्व शुरू:दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी के साथ ही यमराज और पितर देवताओं की पूजा करने की है परंपरा

  • धनतेरस की शाम को दक्षिण दिशा में जलाएं दीपक, रूप चौदस पर करें यमराज की पूजा

गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर से पांच दिवसीय दीप पर्व शुरू हो रहा है। आमतौर पर इस पर्व में देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। लेकिन, इन दिनों में यमराज का पूजन करने की भी परंपरा है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार दीपावली यानी कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या पर लक्ष्मीजी के अलावा यमराज और पितर देवता के लिए भी शुभ कर्म करना चाहिए।

अमावस्या तिथि के स्वामी यमराज माने गए हैं और इस दिन घर के पितर देवताओं के लिए धूप-ध्यान करने का विशेष महत्व है। धनतेरस यानी गुरुवार की शाम दक्षिण दिशा की ओर यमराज का ध्यान करते हुए दीपक जलाना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से अनजाना भय दूर होता है। दक्षिण दिक्षा यमराज की मानी गई है।

रूप चौदस को यमराज का पूजन करने से जाने-अनजाने में किए गए पाप कर्मों के फल से मुक्ति मिल सकती है। इस दिन यम पूजा करें और संकल्प करें कि अधार्मिक कामों से दूर रहेंगे। इस बार रूप चौदस शुक्रवार को है।

दीपावली यानी शनिवार को पर पितरों का और यमराज का पूजन करके परिवार के पितरों के लिए शांति और प्रसन्नता की कामना की जाती है।

पं. शर्मा के अनुसार कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की अमावस्या तिथि पर सूर्य-चंद्र तुला राशि में रहते है। सूर्य तुला राशि में नीच का होने से दक्षिण गोलार्द्ध में झुका हुआ रहता है। दक्षिण दिशा के स्वामी यमराज हैं। इसलिए समस्त अमावस्या पर यम पूजा का विशेष महत्व है। पितरों का पूजन दक्षिण दिशा की ओर मुख करके किया जाना चाहिए।

पं. शर्मा ने बताया कि प्राचीन काल में समुद्र मंथन के समय इसी तिथि पर में लक्ष्मी प्रकट हुई थीं। इसलिए इस दिन लक्ष्मी का पूजन किया जाता है। श्रीराम इसी दिन रावण पर विजय प्राप्त कर अयोध्या लौटकर आए थे, इसलिए दीपावली मनाई जाती है। ऐसी ही कई कथाएं इस पर्व के संबंध में प्रसिद्ध हैं।

दीपावली के दिनों में गोवर्धन पर्वत का पूजन होता है। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण द्वारा द्वापर युग में दीपावली के दूसरे दिन से गोवर्धन पर्वत का पूजन प्रारंभ करवाया गया था।

दीपावली पर्व के अंतिम दिन यमराज अपनी बहन यमुना से मिलने आए थे। इसी वजह से यह दिन भाई दूज के रूम में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भी यमराज की पूजा जरूर करें।

