  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  • Deepawali 2020, Diwali 2020, Diwali Kab Hai, Rare Yoga Of Deepawali, Diwali Puja, Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Laxmi Mantra For Diwali

दिवाली पर दुर्लभ योग:499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग

31 मिनट पहले
दीपावली 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाना श्रेष्ठ है। 15 तारीख को केवल स्नान-दान की अमावस्या मनाई जाएगी।
  • 14 तारीख को चतुर्दशी और अमावस्या तिथि रहेगी, 15 को स्नान-दान की अमावस्या मनाई जाएगी

शनिवार, 14 नवंबर को दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। इस बार ये पर्व शनिवार को आने से तंत्र पूजा के लिए खास रहेगा। इस दीपावली पर गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेगा। शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार, दीपावली पर इन तीन बड़े ग्रहों का ये दुर्लभ योग 499 साल बाद बन रहा है।

2020 से पहले 1521 में गुरु, शुक्र और शनि का ये योग बना था। उस समय 9 नवंबर को दीपावली मनाई गई थी। गुरु और शनि व्यक्ति की आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने वाले कारक ग्रह माने जाते हैं। ये दो ग्रह दीपावली पर अपनी राशि में होने से धन संबंधी कामों में कोई बड़ी उपलब्धि मिलने का समय रहेगा।

14 को रहेगी चतुर्दशी और अमावस्या तिथि

14 नवंबर को चतुर्दशी तिथि दोपहर 1.16 बजे तक रहेगी। उसके बाद से अमावस्या तिथि शुरू हो जाएगी। दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजा खासतौर पर संध्या काल और रात में ही की जाती है। 15 नवंबर को अमावस्या तिथि सुबह 10.16 तक ही रहेगी। इसीलिए दीपावली 14 नवंबर को मनाया जाना श्रेष्ठ है। 15 तारीख को केवल स्नान-दान की अमावस्या मनाई जाएगी।

दीपावली पर श्रीयंत्र की पूजा करने की परंपरा

दीपावली पर देवी लक्ष्मी के साथ ही श्रीयंत्र की भी पूजा करने की परंपरा है। इस बार गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा। ऐसी स्थिति में श्रीयंत्र का पूरी रात कच्चे दूध से अभिषेक करना बहुत शुभ रहेगा।

शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेगा, शनिवार और अमावस्या का योग भी रहेगा। इस योग में दीपावली पर तंत्र-यंत्र पूजा करने का शुभ योग रहेगा।

दीपावली पर करें ये शुभ काम

  • दीपावली पर हनुमानजी, यमराज, चित्रगुप्त, कुबेर, भैरव, कुलदेवता और पितरों का पूजन जरूर करना चाहिए।
  • लक्ष्मीजी के साथ भगवान विष्णु का भी पूजन करना बहुत शुभ रहता है।
  • पूजन में श्री सूक्त का पाठ करना चाहिए।
  • चाहें तो विष्णुसहस्रनाम, गोपाल सहस्रनाम का पाठ भी कर सकते हैं।
