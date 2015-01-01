पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:समुद्र मंथन से निकले थे 14 रत्न, लक्ष्मी यानी धन उनके साथ ही रहता है जो धर्म के अनुसार कर्म करता है

13 मिनट पहले
  • मन के मंथन का संदेश देती है समुद्र मंथन की कथा, सबसे मन से त्यागना चाहिए बुरे विचार

आज शनिवार, 14 नवंबर को दीपावली मनाई जा रही है। दीपावली पर देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने का विशेष महत्व है। लक्ष्मी की उत्पत्ति के संबंध में समुद्र मंथन की कथा प्रचलित है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार समुद्र मंथन की कथा हमें ये संदेश देती है कि हमें अपने मन का मंथन करना चाहिए। मन को मथने की क्रिया में सबसे पहले बुरे विचारों को त्यागना चाहिए। समुद्र मंथन से भी सबसे पहले विष ही निकला था।

समुद्र मंथन में 14 रत्न निकले थे। इन सभी रत्नों में जीवन प्रबंधन के सूत्र छिपे हैं। इन सूत्रों को अपनाने से हम कई समस्याओं से बच सकते हैं। जानिए ये कथा और रत्नों से जुड़े सूत्र...

ये है समुद्र मंथन की कथा...

प्रचलित कथा के अनुसार महर्षि दुर्वासा के शाप की वजह से स्वर्ग से ऐश्वर्य, धन, वैभव आदि खत्म हो गया था। तब सभी देवता भगवान विष्णु के पास गए। भगवान विष्णु ने उन्हें असुरों के साथ मिलकर समुद्र मंथन करने का उपाय बताया और ये भी बताया कि समुद्र मंथन से अमृत निकलेगा, जिसके सेवन से सभी अमर हो जाएंगे।

ये बात देवताओं ने असुरों के राजा बलि को बताई तो वे भी समुद्र मंथन के लिए तैयार हो गए। वासुकि नाग की नेती बनाई गई और मदरांचल पर्वत की सहायता से समुद्र को मथने की क्रिया शुरू हुई।

मंथन से सबसे पहले कालकूट विष निकला

सबसे पहले कालकूट नाम का विष निकला। इस विष को शिवजी ने अपने गले में धारण कर लिया। कालकूट विष का संदेश ये है कि जब भी मन को मथा जाता है तो सबसे पहले विष समान बुरे विचार ही निकलते हैं। इन बुरे विचारों को त्याग देना चाहिए।

दूसरे नंबर पर निकली कामधेनु

पवित्र कामधेनु यज्ञ की सामग्री उत्पन्न करने वाली दिव्य गाय थी। इसलिए ऋषियों ने कामधेनु को रख लिया। कामधेनु का संदेश ये है कि मन से बुरे विचार निकलने के बाद मन पवित्र हो जाता है।

तीसरे नंबर पर निकला उच्चैश्रवा नाम का घोड़ा

उच्चैश्रवा घोड़ा सफेद था। इसे असुरों के राजा बलि ने रखा था। उच्चैश्रवा घोड़ा मन की गति से चलता था। मन अगर इधर-उधर दौड़ता रहेगा तो वह बुराइयों की ओर ही जाता है। जैसे उच्चैश्रवा घोड़ा असुरों के पास गया। इसका संदेश ये है कि हमें मन को इधर-उधर दौड़ने से रोकना चाहिए और भगवान की ओर लगाना चाहिए। तभी बुराइयों से बच सकते हैं।

चौथे नंबर पर निकला ऐरावत हाथी

ऐरावत बहुत ही दिव्य और सफेद हाथी था, जिसे देवराज इंद्र ने रखा था। ऐरावत हाथी शुद्ध बुद्धि का प्रतीक है। बुराइयों से मुक्त दिमाग में ही शुद्ध विचार होते हैं। विचार अच्छे रहेंगे तो मन भी शुद्ध रहेगा।

पांचवें नंबर पर निकली कौस्तुभ मणि

कौस्तुभ मणि को भगवान विष्णु ने ह्रदय पर धारण किया था। ये मणि भक्ति की प्रतीक है। जब मन से बुरे विचार निकल जाते हैं, मन पवित्र और विचार शुद्ध हो जाते हैं, तभी भक्ति जागृत होती है और ऐसी भक्ति करने वाले भक्त को ही भगवान की कृपा मिलती है यानी भगवान के हृदय में स्थान मिलता है।

छठे नंबर पर निकला कल्पवृक्ष

सभी इच्छाओं को पूरी करने वाला वृक्ष था कल्पवृक्ष। इसे सभी देवताओं ने स्वर्ग में स्थापित कर दिया। कल्पवृक्ष इच्छाओं का प्रतीक है। भक्ति में और मन को मथने की क्रिया में इच्छाओं पर काबू पाना बहुत जरूरी है। मन को मथने की क्रिया में इच्छाओं को अलग कर देना चाहिए, जैसा कि देवताओं ने कल्पवृक्ष को समुद्र मंथन से दूर स्वर्ग में स्थापित किया।

सातवें नंबर पर निकली अप्सरा रंभा

रंभा नाम की अप्सरा बहुत ही सुंदर थी, ये भी देवताओं के पास चली गई। अप्सरा वासना और लालच का प्रतीक है। जब व्यक्ति किसी लक्ष्य की ओर आगे बढ़ता है तो रास्ते में उसे मन भटकाने वाली चीजें भी मिलती है। लेकिन, व्यक्ति वहां रुकना नहीं चाहिए। आगे बढ़ते रहना चाहिए। भक्ति करते समय भी मन में वासना और लालच जाग सकता है, लेकिन हमें इसे बचना चाहिए।

आठवें नंबर पर निकलीं देवी लक्ष्मी

देवी लक्ष्मी को देवता, दानव और ऋषि सभी अपने साथ रखना चाहते थे, लेकिन लक्ष्मी ने भगवान विष्णु का वरण किया। लक्ष्मी यानी धन। धन उन लोगों के पास ही रहता है जो कर्म को महत्व देते हैं और धर्म का दामन थामे रहते हैं। भगवान विष्णु ने अवतारों के माध्यम से कर्म करते रहने और धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने का ही संदेश दिया है।

नौवें नंबर पर निकली वारुणी देवी

वारुणी देवी को दैत्यों ने ग्रहण किया था। वारुणी यानी मदिरा। नशा भी एक बुराई है। नशा करने वाला व्यक्ति बुराइयों की ओर ही जाता है, जैसा कि वारुणी देवी को दैत्यों ने ग्रहण किया।

दसवें नंबर पर निकला चंद्रमा

चंद्रमा को शिवजी ने अपने मस्तक पर धारण किया था। चंद्र शांति और शीतलता का प्रतीक है। जब मन से सभी विकार खत्म हो जाते हैं, तब मन को शांति और शीतलता मिलती है।

ग्यारहवें नंबर पर निकला पारिजात वृक्ष

पारिजात वृक्ष छूने से ही थकान मिट जाती थी। इसे भी देवताओं ने ग्रहण किया। पारिजात वृक्ष शांति का प्रतिक है। जब मन में शांति और शीतलता आ जाती है शरीर की थकान भी दूर हो जाती है।

बारहवें नंबर पर निकला पांचजन्य शंख

पांचजन्य शंख को भगवान विष्णु ने लिया था। शंख की आवाज विजय की प्रतीक है। ये शंख संदेश देता है कि मन की शांति और शरीर की थकान दूर होने के बाद मन मथने की क्रिया अंतिम चरण की ओर बढ़ रही है यानी सारी बुरे विचार नष्ट हो गए हैं, मन शांत है, शरीर की थकान भी खत्म हो गई है, अब मन भगवान की भक्ति में लगने के लिए तैयार हो गया है।

अंत में निकलें भगवान धनवंतरि और अमृत कलश

तेरहवें और चौदहवें नंबर पर धनवंतरि अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। इस अर्थ यही है कि मन मंथन की क्रिया के अंत में अमृत यानी परम शांति आनंद की प्राप्ति होती है। व्यक्ति का मन भक्ति में पूरी तरह लग जाता है। जब हम सभी बुराइयों का त्याग करते हैं, मन को शांत करते हैं, सिर्फ तब ही भक्ति कर पाते हैं।

