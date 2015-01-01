पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 को:पांच महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद जागेंगे भगवान विष्णु, 3 शुभ योग बनने से खास रहेगा ये पर्व

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देव उठने के साथ ही खत्म हो जाएगा चातुर्मास और शुरू हो जाएंगे विवाह सहित तमाम मांगलिक कार्य

कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी को देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी और देवउठनी एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के मुताबिक आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी यानी देवशयनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु सो जाते हैं। इसके बाद देव प्रबोधिनी यानी कार्तिक माह की शुक्ल पक्ष एकादशी को क्षीरसागर में चार महीने की योगनिद्रा के बाद भगवान विष्णु इस दिन उठते हैं। भगवान के जागने से सृष्टि में तमाम सकारात्मक शक्तियों का संचार होने लगता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर गन्ने का मंडप सजाकर उसमें भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजन किया जाएगा। एकादशी से विवाह समेत सभी मंगल कार्यों की भी शुरुआत हो जाएगी। भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मी के साथ तुलसी पूजा करने का भी विधान है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि बताया कि इस बार एकादशी पर सिद्धि, महालक्ष्मी और रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन 3 शुभ योगों से देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर की जानी वाली पूजा का अक्षय फल मिलेगा। कई सालों बाद एकादशी पर ऐसा संयोग बना है। एकादशी तिथि बुधवार को सूर्योदय से शुरू होकर अगले दिन सूर्योदय तक रहेगी।

सजेगा गन्नों का मंडप... ऋतु फलों का लगेगा भोग
देवउठनी एकादशी पर घरों और मंदिरों में गन्नों से मंडप सजाकर उसके नीचे भगवान विष्णु की प्रतिमा विराजमान कर मंत्रों से भगवान विष्णु को जगाएंगे और पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। पूजा में भाजी सहित सिंघाड़ा, आंवला, बेर, मूली, सीताफल, अमरुद और अन्य ऋतु फल चढाएं जाएंगे। पं. मिश्रा के मुताबिक जल्दी शादी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन की कामना से ये पूजा अविवाहित युवक-युवतियां भी खासतौर से करते हैं।

तुलसी की खासियत
वनस्पति शास्त्रियों के मुताबिक तुलसी नेचुरल एयर प्यूरिफायर है। यह करीब 12 घंटे ऑक्सीजन छोड़ता है। तुलसी का पौधा वायु प्रदूषण को कम करता है। इसमें यूजेनॉल कार्बनिक योगिक होता है जो मच्छर, मक्खी व कीड़े भगाने में मदद करता है।

तुलसी-शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा
इस पर्व पर वैष्णव मंदिरों में तुलसी-शालिग्राम विवाह किया जाता है। धर्मग्रंथों के जानकारों का कहना है कि इस परंपरा से सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है। देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है और हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

कन्यादान का पुण्य
जिन घरों में कन्या नहीं है और वो कन्यादान का पुण्य पाना चाहते हैं तो वह तुलसी विवाह कर के प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। ब्रह्मवैवर्त पुराण का कहना है कि सुबह तुलसी का दर्शन करने से अक्षय पुण्य फल मिलता है। साथ ही इस दिन सूर्यास्त से पहले तुलसी का पौधा दान करने से भी महा पुण्य मिलता है।

