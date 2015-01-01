पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगलिक कामों की शुरुआत:इस साल अधिकमास होने से पांच महीने का था चातुर्मास; 26 नवंबर को होगा खत्म

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चातुर्मास खत्म होने पर मौसम में होते हैं सुखद बदलाव, भगवान को भोग लगाकर खाने में शामिल की जाती हैं हरी सब्जियां

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है। इसके अगले दिन 26 नवंबर से चातुर्मास खत्म हो जाएंगा। इससे सभी शुभ काम शुरू होंगे। इस साल अश्विन का अधिक मास आने के कारण चातुर्मास पांच महीने का था। देवउठनी एकादशी को बिना मुहूर्त के शादी करने की भी परंपरा है। इस तिथि को लेकर धार्मिक मान्यता है भगवान विष्णु चार मास क्षीरसागर में शयन के बाद जागते हैं। इस दिन से शुभ मुहूर्तों में वैवाहिक आयोजन शुरू हो जाएंगे। इस दिन संत नामदेवजी का जन्म भी हुआ था।

चातुर्मास खत्म: मौसम में बदलाव
देवउठनी एकादशी से मौसम सुहाना हो जाता है। वातावरण हर तरह से प्रकृति और इंसानों के लिए अनुकूल हो जाता है। इसलिए इस एकादशी पर पूजन पाठ और भगवान शालीग्राम का तुलसी के साथ विवाह किया जाता है। तुलसी भी रोग निवारक पौधा है। इसके घर में रहने से रोगाणु नष्ट होते हैं।

चातुर्मास क्यों
कथा के अनुसार भगवान विष्णु ने पराक्रमी राक्षस शंखासुर का वध किया था। थकावट मिटाने के लिए क्षीर सागर में शयन के लिए गए थे। सृष्टि का संचालन शिव को सौंप गए थे। आषाढ़ शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी से कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी तक यह चार महीने उन्होंने विश्राम किया था। तभी से यह चार महीने देवशयन से देवोत्थान एकादशी तक सभी शुभ कामों की मनाही होती है। मान्यता के मुताबिक देवोत्थान एकादशी पर विष्णु के जागरण के बाद 25 नवंबर को शिव, विष्णु को फिर से सृष्टि का संचालन सौंपेंगे।

चातुर्मास: नियम संयम के चार महीने
चातुर्मास यानी जुलाई से नवंबर तक चार महीने। लोक जीवन में जुलाई-अगस्त और सितंबर महीने के आधे से भी ज्यादा दिन बारिश के होते हैं। साथ ही नवंबर तक सभी बड़े तीज-त्योहार और पर्व मनाए जाते हैं। इसलिए इन दिनों में नदी नालों में उफान के कारण यात्रा करना मुश्किल होता था। बारिश में कई तरह के जीव जंतु भी पैदा हो जाते हैं। इसलिए चातुर्मास में एक ही जगह संयम से रहने का विधान किया गया था।

चातुर्मास खत्म होने पर खा सकते हैं हरी सब्जियां
चातुर्मास में मूलत: बारिश का मौसम होता है। इस समय बादल और वर्षा के कारण सूर्य का प्रकाश पृथ्वी पर नहीं आ पाता। इस समय शरीर की पाचन शक्ति भी कम हो जाती है, जिससे शरीर थोड़ा कमजोर हो जाता है। नमी अधिक होने के कारण इस समय बैक्टीरिया-वायरस अधिक हो जाते हैं और हरी सब्जियां भी इनसे संक्रमित हो जाती हैं। आयुर्वेद के मुताबिक, इस समय हरी सब्जी खाने से सेहत संबंधी परेशानियां हो सकती हैं, इसलिए इस दौरान हरी सब्जियां, बैंगन आदि खाने की मनाही होती है।
चातुर्मास खत्म होने के बाद मौसम में नमी कम हो जाती है और सूर्य की भरपूर रोशनी धरती पर आती है। ये मौसम हानिकारक बैक्टीरिया और वायरस के लिए प्रतिकूल होता है। इसलिए इस समय हरी सब्जियां भी इनके संक्रमण से मुक्त हो जाती है। सूर्य की रोशनी और अनुकूल वातावरण से पाचन शक्ति भी बेहतर हो जाती है। यही वजह है कि चातुर्मास के बाद हरी सब्जियों को खाने में शामिल कर लिया जाता है।

