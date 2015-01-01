पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक ही दिन में दो पर्व:4 महीने की नींद के बाद सुबह जागते हैं भगवान विष्णु, शाम को गोधुलि वेला में होगा तुलसी विवाह

एक घंटा पहले
  • इस दिन रंगोली बनाने और दीपक लगाने के साथ ही तुलसी दान करने की भी परंपरा है
  • दीपावली जैसे ही मनाया जाता है ये पर्व, इस दिन विष्णुजी के साथ की जाती है लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा

25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी है। पद्म और विष्णु पुराण के मुताबिक इस दिन भगवान विष्णु चार महीने की योगनिद्रा से जागते हैं। इसी दिन भगवान विष्णु का शालिग्राम के रूप में तुलसी के साथ विवाह करवाने की भी परंपरा है। धर्म ग्रंथों के जानकार काशी के पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि इस दिन ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में उठकर नहाने के बाद शंख और घंटानाद सहित मंत्र बोलते हुए भगवान विष्णु को जगाया जाता है। फिर उनकी पूजा की जाती है। शाम को घरों और मंदिरों में दीये जलाए जाते हैं और गोधूलि वेला यानी सूर्यास्त के समय भगवान शालिग्राम और तुलसी विवाह करवाया जाता है।

शिव पुराण: चार महीने योग निद्रा से जागते हैं भगवान विष्णु
शिवपुराण के मुताबिक, भाद्रपद मास की शुक्ल एकादशी को भगवान विष्णु ने दैत्य शंखासुर को मारा था। भगवान विष्णु और दैत्य शंखासुर के बीच युद्ध लंबे समय तक चलता रहा। युद्ध समाप्त होने के बाद भगवान विष्णु बहुत अधिक थक गए। तब वे क्षीरसागर में आकर सो गए। उन्होंने सृष्टि का कार्यभार भगवान शिव को सौंप दिया। इसके बाद कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष की एकादशी को जागे। तब शिवजी सहित सभी देवी-देवताओं ने भगवान विष्णु की पूजा की और वापस सृष्टि का कार्यभार उन्हें सौंप दिया। इसी वजह से कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी कहा जाता है।

वामन पुराण: 4 महीने पाताल में रहने के बाद क्षीर सागर लौटते हैं भगवान
वामन पुराण के मुताबिक, भगवान विष्णु ने वामन अवतार में राजा बलि से तीन पग भूमि दान में मांगी थी। उन्होंनें विशाल रूप लेकर दो पग में पृथ्वी, आकाश और स्वर्ग लोक ले लिया। तीसरा पैर बलि ने अपने सिर पर रखने को कहा। पैर रखते ही राजा बलि पाताल में चले गए। भगवान ने खुश होकर बलि को पाताल का राजा बना दिया और वर मांगने को कहा।
बलि ने कहा आप मेरे महल में निवास करें। भगवान ने चार महीने तक उसके महल में रहने का वरदान दिया। धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार, भगवान विष्णु देवशयनी एकादशी से देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी तक पाताल में बलि के महल में निवास करते हैं। फिर कार्तिक महीने की इस एकादशी पर अपने लोक लक्ष्मीजी के साथ रहते हैं।

शिवपुराण: वृंदा के श्राप से भगवान विष्णु बने पत्थर के शालिग्राम
इस साल देवउठनी एकादशी 8 नवंबर को पड़ रही है। इस दिन तुलसी विवाह की भी परंपरा है। भगवान शालिग्राम के साथ तुलसीजी का विवाह होता है। इसके पीछे एक पौराणिक कथा है, जिसमें जालंधर को हराने के लिए भगवान विष्णु ने वृंदा नामक अपनी भक्त के साथ छल किया था। इसके बाद वृंदा ने विष्णु जी को श्राप देकर पत्थर का बना दिया था, लेकिन लक्ष्मी माता की विनती के बाद उन्हें वापस सही करके सती हो गई थीं। उनकी राख से ही तुलसी के पौधे का जन्म हुआ और उनके साथ शालिग्राम के विवाह का चलन शुरू हुआ।

त्योहार में बदलाव

1. दीपक और रंगोली: समय के साथ इस पर्व में बदलाव होने लगा है। पहले धनतेरस से देव दीपावली तक (करीब 18 दिन) रोज आंगन में रंगोली बनाने के साथ दीए लगाए जाते थे। अब नौकरी और बिजनेस की व्यस्तता के चलते अब दीपावली के पांच दिन, फिर देवउठनी एकादशी पर और फिर कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर दीपक जलाए जाते हैं। इस तरह ये त्योहार 7 दिनों में ही सिमट कर रह गया है।

2. तुलसी विवाह: पहले तुलसी विवाह पर्व पर पूरे दिन भगवान शालग्राम और तुलसी की पूजा की जाती थी। परिवार सहित अलग-अलग वैष्णव मंदिरों में दर्शन के लिए जाते थे। तुलसी के 11, 21, 51 या 101 गमले दान किए जाते थे और आसपास के घरों में तुलसी विवाह में शामिल होते थे। इसके बाद पूरी रात जागरण होता था।

3. देव प्रबोधिनी: देवउठनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु 4 महीने की योगनिद्रा से जागते हैं। इस परंपरा में पहले पंडितजी घर-घर जाकर भगवान विष्णु की पूजा कर के मंत्रोच्चार से भगवान को जगाते थे, लेकिन आजकल ये परंपरा नहीं है। घर के लोग ही भगवान की सामान्य पूजा के साथ गरुड़ घंटी बजाकर भगवान को जगाते हैं।

