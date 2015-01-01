पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनवंतरि 12 को:केरल के विष्णु मंदिर में औषधियों से बनी है मूर्तियां और उत्तराखंड के शक्तिपीठ में मिलता है औषधि का प्रसाद

42 मिनट पहले
  • अनंत पद्मनाभस्वामी मंदिर में 70 से ज्यादा औषधियों के मिश्रण से बनी हैं मूर्तियां
  • सुरकंडा शक्तिपीठ में मिलने वाली रौंसली की पत्तियां कैंसर के इलाज में भी कारगर मानी जाती हैं

धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि का प्राकट्य उत्सव मनाया जाता है। इस बार ये पर्व 12 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। आयुर्वेद के जनक धनवंतरि को भगवान विष्णु का ही अवतार माना जाता है। इस दिन उनके साथ औषधियों की भी पूजा की जाती है। देश के दो कोने, उत्तर और दक्षिण में ऐसे 2 मंदिर है जो औषधियों से जुड़े हैं। देश के दक्षिणी कोने यानी केरल में भगवान विष्णु का ऐसा मंदिर है जहां मूर्तियां औषधियों से बनी हैं। वहीं, उत्तराखंड का एक शक्तिपीठ जहां प्रसाद के रूप में रोगनाश करने वाली औषधि मिलती है। ये दोनों ही मंदिर अपने आप में अनूठे हैं।

अनंत पद्मनाभस्वामी मंदिर, केरल
ये मंदिर कासरगोड जिले के अनंतपुर गांव में है। जो कि 302 वर्ग किमी में फैली झील के बीच में बना है इसलिए इसे लेक टेंपल भी कहा जाता है। ये मंदिर करीब 1100 साल पुराना है। यहां जितनी भी मूर्तियां मौजूद हैं वे किसी धातु या पत्थर से नहीं बनी हैं बल्कि, इनका निर्माण 70 से ज्यादा विशेष औषधियों के मिश्रण से हुआ है, जिन्हें कादुशर्करा योगं कहा जाता है।

  • इस मंदिर के मंडप की छत पर लकड़ी की बेहद खुबसुरत नक्काशी की गई है। ये नक्काशियां भगवान विष्णु के दस अवतारों की कथा बताती है। इनमें से कुछ को प्राकृतिक रंगों से रंगा गया है। गर्भगृह के दोनों ओर लकड़ियों से जय और विजय नाम के द्वारपाल बनाए गए हैं। मान्यता है कि यहां साक्षात भगवान विष्णु आए थे और गुफा मार्ग से तिरुवनंतपुरम गए थे।

सुरकंडा देवी शक्तिपीठ, चंबा
उत्तराखंड में मसूरी रोड पर कद्दूखाल कस्बे से करीब डेढ़ किमी पैदल चढ़ाई चढ़ कर सुरकंडा माता मंदिर पहुंचा जाता है। ये तीर्थ देवी दुर्गा को समर्पित है। सुरकंडा देवी मंदिर 51 शक्ति पीठ में से भी एक माना जाता है। मंदिर के पुजारी रमेश प्रसाद लेखवार बताते हैं कि यहां सुरकुट पर्वत पर देवी सती का सिर गिरा था। इसलिए इसे सुरकंडा मंदिर कहा जाता है। इस मंदिर में रोगनाश करने वाली देवी कालिका की मूर्ति है। इस तीर्थ का जिक्र स्कन्दपुराण में भी मिलता है | ये मंदिर ठीक पहाड़ की चोटी पर है और घने जंगलों से घिरा हुआ है

  • यहां की खास बात इस मंदिर का प्रसाद है। यहां भक्तों को प्रसाद के रूप में रौंसली की पत्तियां दी जाती हैं। जो कि औषधीय गुणों भी भरपूर होती हैं। इनका वानस्पतिक नाम टेक्सस बकाटा है। डॉ. गुलाटी के मुताबिक अपने औषधीय गुणों के कारण ये पत्तियां फेफड़ों के कैंसर को रोकने में भी कारगर मानी जाती है।
  • धार्मिक मान्यता के मुताबिक इन पत्तियों से घर में सुख समृद्धि भी आती है। ये पत्तियां हिमालय के जंगलों में ही मिलती हैं। इसे देववृक्ष का दर्जा हासिल है। इसीलिए इस पेड़ की लकड़ी का इमारती या व्यावसायिक रूप से भी इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जाता है।
