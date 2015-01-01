पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Dhanteras On Thursday, 12 November, Durlabh Yoga On Dhanteras, Goddess Laxmi Puja, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020, Yam Puja On Dhanteras

दुर्लभ योग:धनतेरस गुरुवार को, 95 साल बाद गुरु ग्रह इस पर्व पर खुद की राशि में रहेगा, शाम को शुरू होगी त्रयोदशी तिथि

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण की त्रयोदशी तिथि पर समुद्र मंथन से प्रकट हुए थे आयुर्वेद के देवता भगवान धनवंतरि

इस बार गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर से दीपोत्सव शुरू हो रहा है। गुरुवार की सुबह द्वादशी तिथि रहेगी, लेकिन शाम को त्रयोदशी तिथि शुरू हो जाएगी, जो कि अगले दिन भी रहेगी। इस वजह से धनतेरस को लेकर पंचांग भेद भी है। कुछ पंचांग में 12 को और कुछ में 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस बताई गई है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार इस बार गुरुवार की रात में त्रयोदशी तिथि होने से इस पर्व का महत्व बढ़ गया है।

गुरुवार का कारक ग्रह गुरु है। ज्योतिष में ये धन और धर्म-कर्म का स्वामी माना गया है। इस समय गुरु का अपनी स्वयं की राशि धनु में है और गुरुवार को ही धनतेरस का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल से 95 साल पहले धनतेरस पर गुरु अपनी स्वयं की राशि में था और धनतेरस पर्व मनाया गया। उस समय 15 अक्टूबर 1925 में धनतेरस मनाई गई थी।

लक्ष्मी के साथ ही धनवंतरि और यमराज की पूजा का पर्व

पं. शर्मा के अनुसार पुराने समय में देवताओं और दानवों ने मिलकर समुद्र मंथन किया था। इस मंथन में कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी तिथि पर भगवान धनवंतरि हाथ में अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। धनवंतरि आयुर्वेद के देवता हैं। इस तिथि पर यमराज के लिए दीपक जलाने की परंपरा है। धनतेरस की शाम एक दीपक दक्षिण दिशा में यमराज के लिए भी जलाना चाहिए।

धनतेरस पर कलश खरीदने की है परंपरा

इस तिथि पर सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, नए बर्तन के साथ की घर के जरूरी बड़ी चीजें खरीदने की परंपरा है। इस तिथि पर भगवान धनवंतरि कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। इसी वजह से धनतेरस पर कलश या अन्य कोई बर्तन खऱीदने की परंपरा प्रचलित है।

ये चीजें भी खरीद सकते हैं धनतेरस पर

लक्ष्मी पूजा में रखने के लिए चांदी के सिक्के, लक्ष्मीजी के चरण चिह्न, श्रीयंत्र आदि शुभ चीजें भी खरीद सकते हैं। देवी-देवताओं की मूर्तियां भी खरीदी जा सकती हैं। मान्यता है कि इस दिन खरीदी गई चीजें घर के लिए सौभाग्यशाली सिद्ध होती हैं और लंबे समय तक खराब नहीं होती हैं। इसी वजह से इस दिन खरीदारी करने का विशेष महत्व हैं।

जरूरतमंद लोगों को दान जरूर करें

इस तिथि पर जरूरतमंद लोगों को दान-पुण्य अवश्य करें। शास्त्रों की मान्यता है कि लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ ही दान करने पर अक्षय पुण्य प्राप्त होता है। मन शांत रहता है और दूसरों की मदद करने की भावना बढ़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें