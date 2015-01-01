पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस की पूजा और खरीदी:सोना-चांदी और तांबे-पीतल के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं, लेकिन नुकीली चीजों की खरीदारी से बचें

  • धनतेरस पर औषधियां और मिठाइयों की खरीदारी जरूर करें, शाम को यम के लिए दीपदान भी करना चाहिए

धनतेरस पर्व गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक ग्रंथों के बताया है कि समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धनवंतरि सोने के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे। इसी वजह से मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन सोना खरीदा जाता है। हालांकि आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों के लिए ये संभव नहीं हो पाता तो ऐसे लोग शगुन के तौर पर पीतल या अन्य धातुओं के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। माना जाता है इससे घर वालों की सेहत अच्छी रहती है। इस दिन खरीदे गए नए बर्तन में माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश जी, कुबेर और भगवान धनवंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो घर में सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है और बीमारियां दूर होती हैं।

धनतेरस पर प्रसाद और दीपक
पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि धनतेरस पर मिठाइयां और औषधियों की खरीदारी करना शुभ होता है। आयुर्वेद के देवता भगवान धनवंतरि को चढ़ाई गई औषधियों को प्रसाद के तौर पर खाना भी चाहिए। माना जाता है ऐसा करने से बीमारियां दूर होती है। भगवान धनवंतरि को कृष्णा तुलसी, गाय का दूध और उससे बने मक्खन का भोग लगाना चाहिए। पूजा में लगाए गए दीपक में गाय के घी का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए। इसके अलावा प्रदोष काल में यमराज के लिए दीपदान जरूर करना चाहिए। इसके लिए आटे से चौमुखा दीपक बनाना चाहिए। उसमें सरसों या तिल का तिल डालकर घर के बाहर दक्षिण दिशा में या देहली पर रखना चाहिए। ऐसा करते हुए यमराज से परिवार की लंबी उम्र की कामना करनी चाहिए। माना जाता है ऐसा करने से अकाल मृत्यु होने की संभावना नहीं रहती।

धनतेरस पर क्या खरीदें और क्या नहीं
चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है और क्लेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य और समृद्धि बढ़ती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म और पुण्य की वृद्धि होती है। इसके साथ ही ज्यादा लाभ और परिवार वालों के रोग खत्म होते हैं। इसके अलावा स्टील के बर्तन भी खरीद सकते हैं। इस दिन मिट्टी से बने बर्तन और दीपक भी खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। महत्वपूर्ण पर्व होने के कारण धनतेरस पर पूजा-पाठ की चीजें, कपड़े और वाहन खरीदी भी की जाती है। इस दिन प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी निवेश या लेन-देन करना भी शुभ माना जाता है।

  • पंडित मिश्र का कहना है कि धनतेरस पर लोहे से बने बर्तन कड़ाही, तवा, चिमटा आदि नहीं खरीदने चाहिए। मान्यता है कि इस शुभ दिन नुकीले सामान जैसे चाकू, छुरी, कैंची, हसिया जैसी चीजें नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए। इस दिन कांच और प्लास्टिक से बने सामान खरीदने से बचना चाहिए। एल्युमिनियम के बर्तन सेहत के लिए ठीक नहीं होते हैं। इसलिए ऐसे बर्तन भी नहीं खरीदने चाहिए।
