धनतेरस आज:खरीदारी के लिए 3 और पूजा के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, 5 दिनों का दीपोत्सव पर्व 12 से 16 नवंबर तक

39 मिनट पहले
  • समुद्र मंथन में भगवान धन्वंतरि कलश में अमृत लेकर निकले थे, इसलिए इस दिन धातु के बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा

पांच दिनों का दीपोत्सव पर्व आज (12 नवंबर) से शुरू हो रहा है। पंचांग भेद के कारण इस बार धनतेरस को लेकर असमंजस बना हुआ है। कुछ लोग 12 तो कुछ 13 नवंबर को ये पर्व मनाएंगे। वाराणसी, तिरुपति और उज्जैन के ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक, इस बार त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर की शाम से शुरू होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को दोपहर करीब 3 बजे तक रहेगी।

इस कारण 12 नवंबर को प्रदोष काल में त्रयोदशी तिथि होने से इसी दिन शाम को भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा और यम दीपक लगाकर धनतेरस पर्व मनाना चाहिए। जो त्रयोदशी तिथि में खरीदारी करना चाहते हैं, वो 13 नवंबर को कर सकते हैं।

इस तरह धनतेरस की खरीदारी 2 दिन की जा सकेगी। इसके बाद 13 को चतुर्दशी तिथि शुरू होगी और 14 को दोपहर में करीब 1.25 तक रहेगी। फिर अमावस्या शुरू हो जाएगी इसलिए 14 को रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली पर्व दोनों मनाए जाएंगे। 15 को गोवर्धन पूजा और 16 को भाईदूज का पर्व होगा।

धनतेरस अबूझ मुहूर्त वाला विशेष दिन

विद्वानों के मुताबिक, धनतेरस पर शाम के समय लक्ष्मी और कुबेर की पूजा व यम दीपदान के साथ ही खरीदी के लिए भी श्रेष्ठ समय रहेगा। धनतेरस पर खरीदारी की परंपरा होने से पूरे दिन खरीदी की जा सकती है।

परिवार में समृद्धि को अक्षत रखने की कामना से ही इस दिन चांदी के सिक्के, गणेश व लक्ष्मी प्रतिमाओं की खरीदारी करना शुभ होता है। साथ ही सोने-चांदी की चीजें खरीदने की भी परंपरा है। इसके अलावा पीतल, कांसे, स्टील व तांबे के बर्तन भी खरीदने की प्रथा है।

धन्वंतरि भी इसी दिन अवतरित हुए थे, इसी कारण भी इस दिन को धनतेरस कहा गया है। समुद्र मंथन में भगवान धन्वंतरि कलश में अमृत लेकर निकले थे, इसलिए इस दिन धातु के बर्तन खरीदते हैं।

पूजा विधि और दीपदान

  1. भगवान धन्वंतरि को पूजा सामग्री के साथ औषधियां चढ़ानी चाहिए। औषधियों को प्रसाद के तौर पर खाने से बीमारियां दूर होती हैं।
  2. भगवान धन्वंतरि को कृष्णा तुलसी, गाय का दूध और उससे बने मक्खन का भोग लगाना चाहिए।
  3. पूजा में लगाए गए दीपक में गाय के घी का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।
  4. सूर्यास्त के बाद यमराज के लिए दीपदान जरूर करना चाहिए।
  5. इसके लिए आटे से चौमुखा दीपक बनाना चाहिए। उसमें सरसों या तिल का तेल डालकर घर के बाहर दक्षिण दिशा में या दहलीज पर रखना चाहिए।
  6. ऐसा करते हुए यमराज से परिवार की लंबी उम्र की कामना करनी चाहिए।
  7. स्कंद पुराण के मुताबिक, धनतेरस पर यमदेव के लिए दीपदान करने से परिवार में अकाल मृत्यु का डर नहीं रहता।

प्रदोष काल: सूर्यास्त के बाद 2 घंटे 24 मिनट का समय

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट पैनल

1. ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. राहुल मिश्र, संस्कृत विद्या धर्मविज्ञान संकाय काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय, वाराणसी 2. पंचांगकर्ता पं. आनंदशंकर व्यास, उज्जैन 3. ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र, वाराणसी 4. डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार भार्गव, प्रोफेसर ज्योतिष विभाग, केन्द्रीय संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय, तिरुपति 5. प्रो. रामनारायण द्विवेदी, बनारस हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय एवं मंत्री काशी विद्वत्परिषद् 6. डॉ. कामेश्वर उपाध्याय, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अखिल भारतीय विद्वत परिषद, वाराणसी

