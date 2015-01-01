पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव दुनिया का सबसे प्राचीन पर्व:धनतेरस के साथ दीपों के सबसे बड़े 5 दिनों के उत्सव की शुरुआत आज से

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करीब साढ़े 3 हजार साल पुराने ग्रंथ ऋग्वेद में है लक्ष्मी पूजा का उल्लेख
  • 5 हजार साल पुरानी मोहनजोदड़ो सभ्यता में मिले हैं मूर्तियां और दीपक
  • धनतेरस से भाईदूज, इन 5 दिनों तक हर घर में जलाए जाते हैं दीपक

आज धनतेरस के साथ 5 दिन का दीप पर्व शुरू हो रहा है। जो कि भाईदूज पर पूर होगा। इन पांच दिनों के पर्व में हर दिन श्रद्धा अनुसार मंदिरों, घरों, ऑफिस सहित नदी, झीलों और तालाबों के किनारे कई जगहों पर दीपक लगाए जाते हैं। ये पांच दिनों के दीप पर्व धरती के सबसे पुराने त्योहार हैं। इन दिनों में दीपक जलाने की परंपरा सदियों पुरानी है। ये करीब ढाई हजार से 5 हजार साल पुरानी संस्कृति है जो धीरे-धीरे परंपराओं में बदली और फिर इसने उत्सव का रूप ले लिया।

सभ्यता और धर्म के लिहाज से सबसे पुराना पर्व
मिस्र की मेसोपोटामिया सभ्यता करीब 10 हजार साल पुरानी है लेकिन उसके पारंपरिक त्योहारों के आगे बढ़ने का कोई सबूत नहीं मिलता। इसके बाद 5 हजार साल पुरानी मोहनजोदड़ो दूसरी सबसे पुरानी सभ्यता है। वहां मूर्तियां और दीपक मिले हैं। धर्म के बारे में बात करें तो करीब 3500 साल पहले लिखे गए ऋग्वेद के श्रीसूक्त में भी लक्ष्मी पूजा का जिक्र है। वहीं, अन्य कुछ धर्मों के त्योहारों में ये परंपरा नहीं है और जानकारों के मुताबिक कुछ धर्म वैदिक काल के बाद ही शुरू हुए हैं। यानी सभ्यता और धर्म दोनों से मिले त्योहारों के लिहाज से दीपोत्सव दुनिया का सबसे प्राचीन पर्व है।

त्रयोदशी पर धन्वंतरि अमृत लेकर प्रकट हुए, इसलिए इसी दिन से पर्व की शुरुआत
समुद्र मंथन की कथा के मुताबिक महर्षि दुर्वासा के श्राप की वजह से स्वर्ग श्रीहीन हो गया। सभी देवता विष्णु के पास पहुंचे। उन्होंने देवताओं से असुरों के साथ मिलकर समुद्र मंथन करने को कहा। कहा कि इससे अमृत निकलेगा और समृद्धि आएगी।
देवताओं ने यह बात असुरों के राजा बलि को बताई। वे भी मंथन के लिए राजी हो गए। इस मंथन से ही लक्ष्मी, चंद्रमा और अप्सराओं के बाद धन्वंतरि कलश में अमृत लेकर निकले थे। धन्वंतरि त्रयोदशी को अमृत कलश के साथ निकले थे। यानी समुद्र मंथन का फल इसी दिन मिला था। इसलिए दिवाली का उत्सव यहीं से शुरू हुआ। वाल्मीकि ने रामायण में लिखा है कि अमावस्या को ही लक्ष्मी और विष्णु का विवाह हुआ था। इसलिए दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी पूजा होती है।

धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा इसलिए
धन्वंतरि को आयुर्वेद का जनक कहा गया है। विष्णु पुराण में निरोगी काया को ही सबसे बड़ा धन माना गया है। धन्वंतरि त्रयोदशी के दिन ही अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। इसलिए इसे धनत्रयोदशी या धनतेरस कहते हैं। वे सोने के कलश के साथ आए थे। इसलिए इस दिन बर्तन और सोना-चांदी खरीदने की परंपरा है। पांच दिन का दीप उत्सव भी धनतेरस से ही शुरू होता है। इस दिन घरों को स्वच्छ कर, लीप-पोतकर, चौक और रंगोली बनाकर सायंकाल दीपक जलाकर लक्ष्मीजी का आह्वान किया जाता है।

